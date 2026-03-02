Update: St. Albans Barracks / Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A2001112
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 18, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburgh and Essex Jct.
VIOLATION: Fraud
ACCUSED: Todd Mann
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Update: Todd Mann of Burlington was cited to appear for the charge of Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card. Additional arrests or charges may be forthcoming and an additional news release will be sent out if anyone else is arrested.
On February 18, 2026, at approximately 12:15 PM, the Vermont State Police (VSP) received a call about fraudulent use of a stolen debit card. The Vermont State Police are looking to speak with the two people in the attached images. They were in the attached red Ford Explorer with a cargo tray connected to the back hitch. If you have information, please call the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993 (option 3). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Update:
Court Date: 4/21/2026 at 0800am.
Court: Franklin County Criminal Court
No Mug Shot Available
