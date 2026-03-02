Update: St. Albans Barracks / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A2001112

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 18, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburgh and Essex Jct.

VIOLATION: Fraud

ACCUSED: Todd Mann

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Update: Todd Mann of Burlington was cited to appear for the charge of Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card. Additional arrests or charges may be forthcoming and an additional news release will be sent out if anyone else is arrested.

On February 18, 2026, at approximately 12:15 PM, the Vermont State Police (VSP) received a call about fraudulent use of a stolen debit card. The Vermont State Police are looking to speak with the two people in the attached images. They were in the attached red Ford Explorer with a cargo tray connected to the back hitch. If you have information, please call the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993 (option 3). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

Update:

Court Date: 4/21/2026 at 0800am.

Court: Franklin County Criminal Court

No Mug Shot Available