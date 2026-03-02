Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,363 in the last 365 days.

Update: St. Albans Barracks / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 26A2001112

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Lippa

STATION: St. Albans Barracks  

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 18, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburgh and Essex Jct.

VIOLATION: Fraud

 

ACCUSED: Todd Mann

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Update: Todd Mann of Burlington was cited to appear for the charge of Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card. Additional arrests or charges may be forthcoming and an additional news release will be sent out if anyone else is arrested.

 

On February 18, 2026, at approximately 12:15 PM, the Vermont State Police (VSP) received a call about fraudulent use of a stolen debit card.  The Vermont State Police are looking to speak with the two people in the attached images. They were in the attached red Ford Explorer with a cargo tray connected to the back hitch. If you have information, please call the Vermont State Police St. Albans barracks at 802-524-5993 (option 3). People can also submit tips anonymously by visiting https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Update:

Court Date: 4/21/2026 at 0800am.

Court: Franklin County Criminal Court

No Mug Shot Available

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Update: St. Albans Barracks / Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.