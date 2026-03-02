Ohio students competing at the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair 2026
Saturday students will compete at the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair, a program of the Academy. It is hosted by CAS, and sponsored by the AEP Foundation.COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, March 7, 2026, 111 students will compete at the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair. Hosted by CAS, and sponsored by the AEP Foundation, the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair is a program of The Ohio Academy of Science. This year, STEM scholars from 56 high schools throughout Ohio will compete for 6 spots that will advance to the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world’s most prestigious STEM competition for high school students. More than 1,700 students from 70 countries will compete for nearly $5,000,000 in scholarships and awards at ISEF 2026. The ISEF will take place in Phoenix, AZ from May 10-15.
The Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair requires more than 60 volunteers who serve as judges and content experts to evaluate projects. Many of these judges and volunteers represent the following organizations: American Chemical Society, CAS, Cleveland Clinic, Columbus State Community College, First Solar, Gresham Smith, Nationwide Children’s, Ohio University, The Ohio State University, United States Air Force, University of Cincinnati, and University of Kentucky.
“These students have been led by their curiosity to find new discoveries and answers to their questions.”, said Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director of The Ohio Academy of Science. “Like using classification algorithms to differentiate major disease states from healthy controls, or developing a novel, affordable, and accurate home test kit for establishing standards of water quality”. Woytek added, “our event celebrates and encourages today’s students to use inquiry-based research to solve problems that improve the human condition”.
Students from thirty-five (35) high schools will compete at the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair 2026:
Beachwood High School - Cincinnati
Centerville High School - Centerville
Chagrin Falls High School- Chagrin Falls
Columbus Academy - Columbus
Dayton Regional STEM School - Kettering
Dublin Coffman High School - Dublin
Dublin Jerome High School - Dublin
Global Impact STEM Academy - Springfield
Hawken School – Gates Mills
Jackson High School – Massillon
Lehman Catholic High School – Sidney
Metro Early College High School – Columbus
Miami East High School – Casstown
New Albany High School – New Albany
Oakwood High School – Oakwood
Olentangy Berlin High School- Delaware
Olentangy Liberty High School - Powell
Olentangy Orange High School- Lewis Center
Ottawa Hills Jr. Sr. High School – Ottawa Hills
St. Ignatius High School – Cleveland
Seven Hills High School - Cincinnati
Solon High School – Solon
Southeast High School - Ravenna
Sycamore High School - Cincinnati
Sylvania Northview High School – Sylvania
The Cincinnati Day Academy – Cincinnati
The University School – Moreland Hills
Upper Arlington High School – Upper Arlington
Walnut Hills High School - Cincinnati
Western Reserve Academy - Hudson
William Mason High School - Mason
Yellow Springs High School – Yellow Springs
For more information, including media access to the Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair, please call 614-389-2182 or email mwoytek@ohiosci.org. Additional information can also be found at:
www.ohiosci.org
www.ohiosci.org/bsef
https://student.societyforscience.org/intel-isef
Michael E. Woytek
The Ohio Academy of Science
+ +1 614-389-2182
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.