Ohio students competing at the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair 2026

The Ohio Academy of Science Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, March 7, 2026, 111 students will compete at the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair. Hosted by CAS, and sponsored by the AEP Foundation, the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair is a program of The Ohio Academy of Science . This year, STEM scholars from 56 high schools throughout Ohio will compete for 6 spots that will advance to the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the world’s most prestigious STEM competition for high school students. More than 1,700 students from 70 countries will compete for nearly $5,000,000 in scholarships and awards at ISEF 2026. The ISEF will take place in Phoenix, AZ from May 10-15.The Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair requires more than 60 volunteers who serve as judges and content experts to evaluate projects. Many of these judges and volunteers represent the following organizations: American Chemical Society, CAS, Cleveland Clinic, Columbus State Community College, First Solar, Gresham Smith, Nationwide Children’s, Ohio University, The Ohio State University, United States Air Force, University of Cincinnati, and University of Kentucky.“These students have been led by their curiosity to find new discoveries and answers to their questions.”, said Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director of The Ohio Academy of Science. “Like using classification algorithms to differentiate major disease states from healthy controls, or developing a novel, affordable, and accurate home test kit for establishing standards of water quality”. Woytek added, “our event celebrates and encourages today’s students to use inquiry-based research to solve problems that improve the human condition”.Students from thirty-five (35) high schools will compete at the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair 2026:Beachwood High School - CincinnatiCenterville High School - CentervilleChagrin Falls High School- Chagrin FallsColumbus Academy - ColumbusDayton Regional STEM School - KetteringDublin Coffman High School - DublinDublin Jerome High School - DublinGlobal Impact STEM Academy - SpringfieldHawken School – Gates MillsJackson High School – MassillonLehman Catholic High School – SidneyMetro Early College High School – ColumbusMiami East High School – CasstownNew Albany High School – New AlbanyOakwood High School – OakwoodOlentangy Berlin High School- DelawareOlentangy Liberty High School - PowellOlentangy Orange High School- Lewis CenterOttawa Hills Jr. Sr. High School – Ottawa HillsSt. Ignatius High School – ClevelandSeven Hills High School - CincinnatiSolon High School – SolonSoutheast High School - RavennaSycamore High School - CincinnatiSylvania Northview High School – SylvaniaThe Cincinnati Day Academy – CincinnatiThe University School – Moreland HillsUpper Arlington High School – Upper ArlingtonWalnut Hills High School - CincinnatiWestern Reserve Academy - HudsonWilliam Mason High School - MasonYellow Springs High School – Yellow SpringsFor more information, including media access to the Buckeye Science and Engineering Fair , please call 614-389-2182 or email mwoytek@ohiosci.org. Additional information can also be found at:

