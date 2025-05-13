State Science Day 2025

STEM Scholars compete for more than $400,000 in Scholarships and Awards

State Science Day is a springboard for developing Ohio’s technical workforce” — Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director, The Ohio Academy of Science

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 77 years, State Science Day , a program of The Ohio Academy of Science , has been the pinnacle of academic achievement for students pursuing inquiry-based scientific research and engineering design.Drawing upon a base of nearly 10,000 students, a total of 796 students representing 187 schools from across Ohio competed for $400,000 in sponsored awards and scholarships. The State Science Day program will culminate on May 10, 2025, when 240 students will be honored during a Celebration of Science, hosted by The Ohio State University. This day-long symposium and celebration will provide students with the opportunity to present their projects, tour research facilities, and interact with peers. A welcoming will be provided by Dr. Jason Reece, Vice Provost for Urban Research and Community Engagement and the keynote will be delivered by Dr. Matthew Wu, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, both from The Ohio State University. Lunch will include a State Science Day Alumni Pannel.Title Sponsors include The AEP Foundation, Battelle, CAS, Cenovus, OhioEPA–The Ohio Environmental Education Fund, the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority–College Advantage, AMGEN Foundation, and ENGIE. State Science Day also receives key support from the Broadcom Foundation, Honda, Kokosing, and Taft Law.“State Science Day is a springboard for developing Ohio’s technical workforce”, said Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director, The Ohio Academy of Science. Woytek added, “a great number of these students will go on to obtain related STEM degrees and certifications. Additionally, State Science Day is creating a culture of innovation by inspiring the next generation of STEM talent needed to attract and retain critical industries and businesses in Ohio.”Several Ohio Departments and Centers fund awards for State Science Day. The Governor’s Thomas Edison Awards include Excellence in Student Research in Advanced or Alternative Energy; Advanced Materials, Biotechnology and Biomedical Technologies; and Information Technology. Sponsors for the Governor’s Awards are the Ohio Development Services Agency (Technology Division), the Ohio Environmental Education Fund and several Edison Technology Centers.The following schools will receive the Harold C. Shaw Memorial Outstanding School Award*:Athens Middle School, Athens CountyBirchwood School of Hawken, Cuyahoga CountyColumbia High School, Lorain CountyDayton Regional STEM School, Montgomery CountyEast Richland Christian Schools, Belmont CountyHawken School, Geauga CountyHilltop High School, Williams CountyHorizon Science Academy Columbus, Franklin CountyMentor High School, Lake CountyNew Albany Intermediate School, Franklin CountyOttawa Hills High School, LucasSolon High School, Cuyahoga CountySolon Middle School, Cuyahoga CountySt Charles Borromeo, Montgomery CountySylvania Northview High School, Lucas CountyThe University School, Cuyahoga CountyTri-Village High School, Darke CountyUpper Arlington High School, Franklin CountyWilliam Mason High School, Warren County*The Harold C. Shaw Memorial Outstanding School Award is recognized as the highest possible school and team achievement at State Science Day. The award is based on a combination of high participation and project quality.Additionally, several key sponsors also supported students with additional awards. The Ohio Tuition Trust Authority recognized elementary and middle school researchers by awarding The College Advantage 529 Plan Award and the Broadcom Foundation provided the Coding with Commitment Award.For more information, including a complete roster of participating students and sponsored awards, please visit https://ssd.ohiosci.org/2025-state-science-day-celebration/ All State Science Day projects can be viewed at https://partner.projectboard.world/oas/state-science-day For more information about State Science Day, call 614-389-2182 or email mwoytek@ohiosci.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.