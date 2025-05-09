Ohio Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair students head to Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair next week
The Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair will be held in Columbus, May 10-16, 2025. Nine students will represent The Ohio Academy of Science.DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A total of 95 students from 38 high schools competed at the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair. Sponsored by the AEP Foundation and hosted by CAS, the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair is a program of The Ohio Academy of Science. This highly competitive program offers the opportunity for Ohio’s students to advance to the Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair (ISEF) May 10-16, 2025 in Columbus.
2025 Regeneron ISEF Finalists Announced to represent the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair
Mr. Jack D’Cruz – The University School, Cuyahoga
Ms. Kyla Fallis – Bath High School, Allen
Ms. Kira Florek - Mentor High School, Lake
Mr. Mateo Johnson – Metro Early College High School, Columbus
Ms. Kara Jones – Central Christian School, Kidron
Ms. Anuki Mudalige – Olentangy Orange High School, Lewis Center
Mr. Anshul Sharma - The University School, Cuyahoga
Ms. Elena Zhu - Upper Arlington High School, Franklin
Mr. Michael Zhu - The University School, Cuyahoga
These nine (9) students have been selected to compete at the 2025 Regeneron ISEF, where they will join 1,800 other students from 70 countries and territories to compete for nearly $9,000,000 in scholarships and awards.
“These students have been led by their curiosity to find new discoveries and answers to their questions.”, said Michael E. Woytek, Executive Director of The Ohio Academy of Science. This year’s projects covered a wide range of scientific categories. The 2025 Finalists presented in the categories of Biomedical and Health Sciences, Cellular and Molecular Biology, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Embedded Systems, Energy: Sustainable Materials and Design, Physics and Astronomy, Plant Sciences, Robotics and Intelligent Machines. Woytek added, “our program celebrates and encourages today’s students to use inquiry and design to solve problems that improve the human condition and issues within our communities.”
To visit the Buckeye Science & Engineering Fair and view the project displays, please use this link https://projectboard.world/bsef/
