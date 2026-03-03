Kilgore EDC Earns 2025 Economic Excellence Recognition

The Texas Economic Development Council recognizes Kilgore's professionalism and expertise for the 16th consecutive year.

The TEDC’s Economic Excellence Recognition program honors outstanding commitment to the professionalization of their economic development efforts.” — Carlton Schwab

KILGORE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) has received 2025 Economic Excellence Recognition by the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) for the 16th consecutive year, every year since the award’s inception. The recognition was presented during the TEDC 2025 Winter Conference on February 27 in El Paso, Texas.The TEDC’s Economic Excellence Recognition program honors economic development organizations that meet high standards of professionalism and organizational effectiveness. Recipients qualify based on the professional development of their governing board and staff, industry certifications, active professional memberships, and overall organizational performance.Kilgore EDC was one of 85 economic development organizations across the State of Texas to receive the 2025 designation.“The TEDC’s Economic Excellence Recognition program is one of the ways our organization honors the outstanding commitment to excellence of our communities and regions, their leaders, and their economic development professionals toward the professionalization of their economic development efforts,” said Carlton Schwab, President and CEO of the Texas Economic Development Council.This recognition reflects Kilgore EDC’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in economic development practice. For existing businesses, prospective investors, and community stakeholders, the designation signals strong governance, certified leadership, and a disciplined approach to advancing economic growth.For more information about the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation, visit www.kilgore-edc.com About Kilgore Economic Development CorporationKilgore Economic Development Corporation’s mission is to enhance a business climate conducive to job creation and retention, improving the standard of living for Kilgore residents. The organization is funded by a dedicated sales tax approved by voters and directed by a five-person board. KEDC is managed by a staff of four with certifications in economic development and economic development finance.

