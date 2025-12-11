Kilgore EDC Marks 35 Years

Collaboration with companies, governmental partners, and community members yields decades of substantial growth.

KILGORE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investing in itself, Kilgore has seen industrial property values grow 551 percent in the past three-and-a-half decades.In 1990, when Kilgore Economic Development Corporation was formed, those values were approximately $67 million. In 2025, they're a little more than $435 million. Meanwhile, the commercial sector increased almost 497 percent, residential by 301 percent.The community's total values in 1990 were a little more than $374 million. Today, 35 years since Kilgore EDC's creation, property tax rolls total more than $1.8 billion. It's a 386 percent increase."That’s a powerful testament to the strength of this community and to decades of collaboration between public and private partners who believed in Kilgore’s potential," KEDC Executive Director Lisa Denton says. "From a single idea to diversify our economy, we’ve grown into a regional leader ⁠–⁠ home to world-class companies whose products reach across Texas, the nation, and the globe."We’re proud of what’s been built, but even more excited about what’s ahead."LOCAL ROOTS, GLOBAL IMPACTKEDC'S EVER-EVOLVING LEGACY is one of companies grounded in Kilgore but reaching far beyond.Throughout 2025, 'Local Roots, Global Impact', has been the mantra as Kilgore EDC marks its 35th anniversary of shared success ⁠–⁠ of supporting industries here, attracting new opportunities, and ensuring Kilgore is a place where business and life thrive together.In the late '80s, the development of the EDC hinged on the passage of an additional half-cent sales tax on every local transaction, the same tax that funds efforts today.Alongside Randy Brogoitti and Wanda Bittick, Ronnie Spradlin was instrumental in convincing citizens to vote to tax themselves. Mayor today, Spradlin's gratified to see the effort's continued success decades in."It was passed overwhelmingly, and we promised the people that money would go to create jobs and grow the businesses and grow the industries in Kilgore," he says. "This much later, I'm very, very proud. I feel like we fulfilled those promises."A myriad of companies are still putting Kilgore on the map, and their products carry the community's story well beyond the city limits. Kilgore EDC is dedicated to cultivating and supporting each, helping Kilgore's cornerstone businesses drive growth through their innovative products, services, and good-paying jobs."We're so thankful and so proud of the job KEDC has done over these decades," Spradlin said, building on Kilgore's oilfield history and working to fill the gap when that was not as large a portion of the economy. Kilgore EDC's efforts the past 35 years have drawn key companies and jobs, then helped keep them here, "making products and providing services that appear all over the United States and all over the world.""It has truly made a difference in the future of Kilgore."KILGORE PUNCHES ABOVE ITS WEIGHTTHE COMMUNITY'S PRODUCTS & SERVICES reach far and wide to have a great impact on lives across the state, country, and world, KEDC Board President Alan Pollard echoed."This significant impact makes Kilgore a unique and enjoyable place to do business," the vice president of Communications & Power Industries told the EDC's partners this fall. "Since its founding, KEDC has played a vital role in shaping Kilgore's economy, building partnerships and strengthening the foundation of our great community."Over the past 35 years, we have attracted local and regional expansion projects that have created jobs and opportunity for our local residents."Kilgore EDC also established the region's only Class A business park, Synergy Park . Leveraging major transportation routes nearby and priming property for new tenants and expansions, the campus-style enclave that sets the community apart from other regions."We have successfully recruited both domestic and international companies. Many of these companies have now established flagship facilities right here in Kilgore," Pollard said.Most importantly, he added, Kilgore EDC has achieved the goal of growing and diversifying the local economy, making it stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for the future."Kilgore consistently punches above its weight class, competing against cities and communities that are up to 20 times our size," a track record of winning thanks to the dedication, innovation, and commitment of an ever-growing group of community partners.PULLING OUT ALL THE STOPSCOLLECTING ACCOLADES FOR ITS EFFORTS, Summer 2025 saw Kilgore EDC earn its third consecutive Award of Excellence from Business Retention and Expansion International, recognizing the local organization's work to land KeepRite Refrigeration's $55 million expansion into Synergy Park.In late October, the Texas Economic Development Council tapped KEDC for its second consecutive Community Economic Development Award following its instrumental role in welcoming Camfil USA's $97 million investment in a new facility in Synergy Park."We feel like we hit a home run in Kilgore," said Shelly Lizyness, VP of Human Resources for Camfil.Alongside Denton, KEDC's staffers "pulled out all the stops," Lizyness told TEDC's membership. They weren't just working to attract the company in the short-term, but to do everything possible to ensure Camfil's long-term success in East Texas: "They are still continuing to work with us."They're still planning. They work long evenings. They work on weekends all the time. They want to make sure we're successful."35 YEARS LATER AND MORE TO COMEIT'S A SHARED EFFORT. Denton credits Kilgore's 35-year, 386-percent increase in the property tax rolls ⁠–⁠ particularly the 551 percent boost in industrial values ⁠–⁠ to the companies, leaders, employees, and residents who make the city a place where business thrives, and community grows.KEDC has been committed to that effort since the beginning, first under Executive Director Amanda Nobles then Jana Russell, and today, Denton. While Kilgore EDC honors the past, it's also setting records in the present."Over the past three years, Kilgore has achieved the highest levels of capital investment in our history.These projects represent more than dollars and square footage ⁠–⁠ they represent opportunity," Denton adds, "jobs for local and regional area residents, stability for families, and a stronger tax base that supports our schools, infrastructure, and quality of life.

