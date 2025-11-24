Operations Veteran Tommy Vaughan Joins Kilgore Economic Development Board

Tommy Vaughan, Director of Manufacturing for Revolution, will serve a three-year term on the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.

Tommy brings deep operational expertise and a proven track record of leadership. His decades of hands-on manufacturing experience and commitment to team development align perfectly with our mission.” — Alan Pollard, Kilgore EDC Board President

KILGORE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tommy Vaughan to its Board of Directors to serve a three-year term.Vaughan serves as Director of Manufacturing for Revolution , overseeing operations in both Kilgore, Texas, and Vernon, California. A results-driven leader with more than two decades at the company, he is known for strengthening organizations through process improvements, cost reduction, and team development while advancing a culture of safety, quality, and productivity.Since joining the company in 2002, which was then Pak-Sher, Vaughan has held key roles including Director of Manufacturing, Plant Manager, and Purchasing/Quality Manager. In these positions, he managed multi-department operations, directed P&L performance, implemented KPIs and standardized processes, and led high-performance teams across extrusion, printing, converting, maintenance, supply chain, and scheduling. His hands-on leadership and commitment to continuous improvement have made a lasting impact on both facilities.Before his tenure in Kilgore, Vaughan worked for International Paper in Kentucky as Operations Manager, where he oversaw daily plant operations, budgeting, regulatory compliance, supply chain performance, and customer service.Vaughan is a graduate of Texas A&M University–Commerce, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Operations Management.“Tommy brings deep operational expertise and a proven track record of leadership to our board,” said Alan Pollard, KEDC Board President. "His decades of hands-on manufacturing experience and his commitment to team development align perfectly with KEDC’s mission. We look forward to the insight he will contribute as we support existing industry and attract new projects.”The KEDC Board of Directors plays a vital role in shaping Kilgore’s economic development strategy, supporting initiatives that strengthen the business climate, encourage investment, expand workforce opportunities, and raise residents’ standard of living.“I’m honored to join the KEDC Board and contribute to Kilgore’s continued well-planned growth,” said Vaughan. “Revolution has deep roots in this community, and I look forward to supporting efforts that help local industry thrive and create opportunities for East Texans.”About Kilgore Economic Development CorporationKilgore Economic Development Corporation is dedicated to enhancing the business climate in Kilgore, fostering job creation and retention to improve the standard of living for residents. Funded by a dedicated sales tax approved by voters, KEDC is managed by a skilled team with certifications in economic development and finance.

