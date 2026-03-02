Fish and Game to offer instructor-led hunter education classes in the Magic Valley during spring break

Are you or someone in your family in need of a hunter education class? Anyone born after January 1, 1975, is required to successfully pass a hunter education class before they can purchase a hunting license and hunt in Idaho.

Idaho Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region will be offering three instructor-led hunter education classes during spring break week, March 23 through March 28.

Preregistration is required. The cost of the class is $8 per student.

March 24-25: Hailey

Blaine County Community Campus.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Register here: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/240664

March 23-27: Jerome

Idaho Fish and Game Magic Valley Regional Office, Hunter Education classroom

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Register here: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/239813

March 26-28: Twin Falls

Lighthouse Christian School

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Register here: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/240428

For more information about both classes or to check on new class listings, visit the Fish and Game website or call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.