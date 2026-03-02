Kosmos Management, LLC Announces Seventh Successful Asset-Backed Securitization

Original architect of Paired Policy strategy continues rapid institutional expansion

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kosmos Management, LLC , a leading registered investment advisor with a patented and proprietary investment strategy, today announced the successful closing of Kosmos 2026-1. This latest transaction marks the seventh asset-backed security (ABS) issuance since 2019 for the firm, which is widely recognized as the institutional asset manager that pioneered the life insurance-backed Paired Policy™ investment model.This closing is the third successful launch for Kosmos in just six months, signaling a period of continued momentum for the firm's issuance platform. The offering continues to be met with significant oversubscription as a widening group of global institutional investors seeks out this proven, programmatic investment approach.Since its inception in 2012, Kosmos has served as the architect of the Paired Policy strategy, a high-standard execution model that systematically pairs life settlement assets with specific annuity structures to provide uncorrelated, durable cash flows for institutional portfolios. While the longevity-linked asset class has seen a recent surge in newer market entrants, Kosmos’s seventh issuance reinforces its position as the original developer and most consistent executor of this specialized institutional strategy.“Our mission since 2012 has been to bring a higher standard of transparency and due diligence rigor to the longevity-linked asset class,” said Amy Bautista, CEO of Kosmos. “The closing of our seventh ABS – and our third in just two quarters – is more than a milestone; it is a validation of the Kosmos model. We didn't just enter this market, we helped create the infrastructure that allows institutional investors to access these assets with confidence and clarity. Kosmos remains focused on the disciplined execution and long-term value our clients have come to expect over the last fourteen years.”The Kosmos programmatic ABS platform is designed to transform longevity-linked assets into investment-grade debt instruments. By utilizing the proprietary Paired Policy methodology, Kosmos effectively manages the risks associated with the asset class, offering a yield-enhanced alternative that remains insulated from broader market volatility.“We are seeing a profound shift in how insurance companies and large-scale asset managers view this space,” continued Bautista. “By bringing new, high-caliber investors into our seventh issuance, we are proving that the market for longevity-linked ABS is not just maturing, it is expanding around the standards we established at our founding.”About Kosmos Management, LLC:Kosmos Management, LLC is a leading registered investment advisor with a patented and proprietary investment strategy in the life settlement market. Founded by Chris Kosmos, the family-owned business is committed to innovation, as well as fostering a healthy, transparent, and robust life settlement market. They are dedicated to creating value for investors and partners through strategic financial solutions.

