Kosmos Management Finalizes Acquisition of Maple Life Financial

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kosmos Management LLC , a leading registered investment advisor with a patented and proprietary investment strategy, today announces the acquisition of Maple Life Financial (MLF) from Longevity Holdings. This key acquisition is poised to enhance Kosmos's long-term capabilities and solidifies its position within the evolving life settlement market.The acquisition of MLF, a trusted partner of Kosmos since 2012 and a top provider in the market, represents a natural evolution for both entities. The vertical integration is designed to enhance operational efficiencies, leverage deep pricing knowledge and product expertise, and foster innovation across the life settlement ecosystem."This move is fundamentally about sustainable growth, increasing control over our destiny, and building a stronger, more sophisticated platform for our investors and partners," said Kosmos CEO Amy Bautista. "Through this strategic step, we reinforce our commitment to fostering a healthy and open life settlement ecosystem, as well as ensuring continued fair and open access for all participants."MLF will continue to operate in a quasi-arms-length manner, maintaining its established role as a transparent, fair, and competitive partner for brokers and independent funds. Kosmos emphasizes that it will continue to actively source policies from a diverse range of providers across the market, and MLF will continue its partnerships across the space, ensuring broad access and healthy competition."We are eager to leverage Kosmos's resources to further enhance our broker support and commitment to working hand-in-hand with agents and brokers to efficiently close cases, all while maintaining our agency model origination structure and focusing on our core strengths," said Perry Koons, MLF Director of Capital Markets. “This new structure will accelerate our ability to bring cutting-edge solutions and service enhancements to our clients."For existing clients and agent/broker partners of MLF, there are no immediate changes to policies, services, or primary contacts. All MLF employees will be rehired as Kosmos employees, with no reductions in force, and will benefit from expanded opportunities within the Kosmos organization.About Kosmos Management, LLC:Kosmos Management, LLC is a leading registered investment advisor with a patented and proprietary investment strategy in the life settlement market. Founded by Chris Kosmos, the family-owned business is committed to innovation, as well as fostering a healthy, transparent, and robust life settlement market. They are dedicated to creating value for investors and partners through strategic financial solutions.About Maple Life Financial:Maple Life Financial is a nationally licensed life settlement provider and a recognized market leader with over twenty years of experience. Their agency model origination provides unparalleled service to investors purchasing policies and the brokers and advisors in their distribution network. Their in-house teams, including attorneys, underwriters, and financial analysts, use state-of-the-art tools designed to deliver superior risk assessments on an asset-by-asset basis, supporting their clients in receiving the highest level of expertise.

