Kosmos Management Acquires Three RiverRock Asset Management Funds, Driving Strategic Growth in Life Settlement Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kosmos Management LLC , a leading registered investment advisor with a patented and proprietary investment strategy, today announces it has acquired the investment manager positions and general partner positions in three funds from RiverRock Asset Management. This strategic and opportunistic acquisition is expected to expand Kosmos’s assets under management and immediately enhance its operational capabilities within the life settlement sector.The acquisition of these funds from RiverRock is a key move designed to enhance Kosmos's footprint and strategic depth. The purchase provides valuable exposure to other life settlement assets and diversified investment management, and adds complementary operational capabilities and investment infrastructure."The acquisition of the funds from RiverRock is a strategic move that expands the range of investment opportunities available on our platform and aligns with our long-term vision.," said Amy Bautista, CEO of Kosmos Management, LLC. "This deal underscores our commitment to sustainable growth, integrity, and building a more resilient and sophisticated platform for our investors and partners."Kosmos plans to manage RiverRocks funds to the end of each funds’ life and not to raise more capital under the RiverRock name. This integration is underpinned by a strong cultural fit, with both organizations sharing a deep commitment to the best interests of the investor. Kosmos is focused on ensuring seamless continuity and stability for all RiverRock stakeholders. While the financial terms were not disclosed, this acquisition highlights Kosmos’s continued momentum and expansion strategy in a consolidating marketplace. This transaction follows closely on the heels of the successful integration of Maple Life Financial, reinforcing Kosmos's role as a long-term leader and innovator in the life settlement industry.About Kosmos Management, LLC:Kosmos Management, LLC is a leading registered investment advisor with a patented and proprietary investment strategy in the life settlement market. Founded by Chris Kosmos, the family-owned business is committed to innovation, as well as fostering a healthy, transparent, and robust life settlement market. They are dedicated to creating value for investors and partners through strategic financial solutions.About RiverRock Funds:Founded in 2007, RiverRock Funds is an alternative investment manager headquartered in Austin, Texas focused on providing non-correlated investment solutions to institutional and individual investors. They are a dedicated life settlements investment manager with over a decade of experience managing pooled investment funds investing in the secondary market for life insurance policies.

