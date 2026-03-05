Hospital Azar® Introduces Advanced Regenerative Medicine Program in Tijuana, Mexico
Hospital Azar One-Year Anniversary with Dr. Elli, Flora, and Dr. Cecilia
Stem Cell Therapy at Hospital Azar
Hospital Azar introduces regenerative medicine to Tijuana, offering stem cell therapies for disease management, joint health, faster recovery, and longevity.
All protocols are fully authorized and overseen by COFEPRIS, allowing the use of higher cellular concentrations and advanced delivery methods. Through collaboration with one of Mexico’s leading Cellular Performance Institutes, Hospital Azar provides Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) therapies to its medical travellers.
Regenerative treatment applications at Hospital Azar include:
- Joint and Cartilage Repair
- Neurological Support
- Metabolic and Health Optimization
- Wellness and Anti-Aging
- Hair Restoration and Skin Treatments
- Post-Surgical Recovery Enhancement
Wellness therapy administered intravenously (IV) for systemic rejuvenation is suitable for individuals seeking cellular renewal, improved vitality, and systemic recovery, especially those aged 50+. Stem cell joint treatment is administered intra-articularly (IA) to relieve pain and promote recovery. To support the central nervous system, stem cell is applied intrathecally (IT). It can also be applied topically for localized treatments.
Core Regenerative Packages
Hospital Azar offers two structured regenerative therapy tiers designed to meet different health goals. These straightforward packages are all-inclusive and designed for wellness, joint, and disease therapy.
- The RejuveX Package starting from 5,200* USD
- The RegenX Package starting from 6,900* USD
Patients are carefully monitored every step of the way, with 24/7 access to an on-call doctor and ongoing support throughout their recovery. Every treatment is physician-administered and customized according to the patient’s diagnosis and stage of progression.
About Hospital Azar®
Hospital Azar® in Tijuana, Mexico, is a premier medical center renowned for bariatric and cosmetic surgery, now expanding into advanced regenerative medicine. The hospital combines state-of-the-art equipment with experienced, board-certified surgeons, providing a seamless and world-class experience for every patient.
Start Your Journey
To determine eligibility for regenerative stem cell therapy at Hospital Azar®, patients are encouraged to complete a health questionnaire and begin their path toward recovery, longevity, and optimized wellness.
* Introductory offer for a limited time.
