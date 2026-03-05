Hospital Azar® Introduces Advanced Regenerative Medicine Program in Tijuana, Mexico

Hospital Azar Hospital Azar One-Year Anniversary with Dr. Elli, Flora, and Dr. Cecilia Stem Cell Therapy at Hospital Azar

Hospital Azar introduces regenerative medicine to Tijuana, offering stem cell therapies for disease management, joint health, faster recovery, and longevity.

Our goal is to provide regenerative therapies that are medically supervised and tailored to support long-term healing and overall vitality” — Dr. Ron Elli, Founder of Mexico Bariatric Center and Hospital Azar

TIJUANA, MEXICO, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hospital Azar (HA) is proud to announce the expansion of its medical services with the launch of a comprehensive regenerative medicine program in Tijuana, Mexico. Designed for international patients seeking advanced stem cell therapy , the program delivers federally regulated treatments in a modern, upscale facility prioritizing safety, comfort, and clinical precision.All protocols are fully authorized and overseen by COFEPRIS, allowing the use of higher cellular concentrations and advanced delivery methods. Through collaboration with one of Mexico’s leading Cellular Performance Institutes, Hospital Azar provides Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC) therapies to its medical travellers.Regenerative treatment applications at Hospital Azar include:- Joint and Cartilage Repair- Neurological Support- Metabolic and Health Optimization- Wellness and Anti-Aging- Hair Restoration and Skin Treatments- Post-Surgical Recovery EnhancementWellness therapy administered intravenously (IV) for systemic rejuvenation is suitable for individuals seeking cellular renewal, improved vitality, and systemic recovery, especially those aged 50+. Stem cell joint treatment is administered intra-articularly (IA) to relieve pain and promote recovery. To support the central nervous system, stem cell is applied intrathecally (IT). It can also be applied topically for localized treatments.Core Regenerative PackagesHospital Azar offers two structured regenerative therapy tiers designed to meet different health goals. These straightforward packages are all-inclusive and designed for wellness, joint, and disease therapy.- The RejuveX Package starting from 5,200* USD- The RegenX Package starting from 6,900* USDPatients are carefully monitored every step of the way, with 24/7 access to an on-call doctor and ongoing support throughout their recovery. Every treatment is physician-administered and customized according to the patient’s diagnosis and stage of progression.About Hospital AzarHospital Azarin Tijuana, Mexico, is a premier medical center renowned for bariatric and cosmetic surgery, now expanding into advanced regenerative medicine. The hospital combines state-of-the-art equipment with experienced, board-certified surgeons , providing a seamless and world-class experience for every patient.Start Your JourneyTo determine eligibility for regenerative stem cell therapy at Hospital Azar, patients are encouraged to complete a health questionnaire and begin their path toward recovery, longevity, and optimized wellness.* Introductory offer for a limited time.

