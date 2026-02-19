Mexico Bariatric Center® Expands Elite Surgical Team with the Addition of Dr. Miguel Ángel Zapata Martínez

Mexico Bariatric Center Hospital Azar - Luxury Bariatric & Cosmetic Surgery Hospital in Tijuana Dr. Miguel Angel Zapata Martinez Joins Mexico Bariatric Center

Mexico Bariatric Center welcomes Dr. Miguel Angel Zapata Martínez, a Surgeon of Excellence with 30 years of mastery and 9,000+ surgeries, to their team.

Dr. Zapata’s 9,000+ successful procedures and pioneering work in advanced laparoscopy align perfectly with our goal of providing a seamless, life-changing experience for every patient.” — Dr. Ron Elli, Founder of Mexico Bariatric Center.

TIJUANA, MEXICO, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico Bariatric Center (MBC) continues its streak of excellence by reuniting with one of the most distinguished figures in metabolic surgery, Dr. Miguel Ángel Zapata Martínez . As a high-caliber, SRC-accredited Surgeon of Excellence (SOE), Dr. Zapata brings over 30 years of medical mastery and a legacy of innovation to the MBC surgical family.Since its inception, Mexico Bariatric Center has remained steadfast in its mission to work exclusively with the top-tier medical talent in Mexico. Finding surgeons who balance high-volume experience with rigorous safety standards is a selective process. To ensure patients receive the highest level of care, MBC’s CEO and founder, Dr. Ron Elli, Ph.D., hand-selects specialists based on their clinical reputation and proven contributions to the medical field.The collaboration between Dr. Zapata and Dr. Elli dates back to 2009, making this official partnership a significant professional homecoming. "With Dr. Zapata joining our team, we are reinforcing our commitment to patient safety and surgical precision," says Dr. Ron Elli.Dr. Zapata joins a prestigious roster of global bariatric leaders at MBC, including Dr. Alejandro Gutierrez, Dr. Jacqueline Osuna, Dr. Miguel Montalvo, and Dr. Jesus Ceja.About Dr. Miguel Ángel Zapata MartínezDr. Miguel Ángel Zapata Martínez is recognized as the most trusted bariatric surgeon. Based in the medical hubs of Monterrey and Tijuana, he is a pioneer in minimally invasive techniques, having performed close to 10,000 surgeries since 1995. His expertise is backed by extensive international training, including fellowships at the Texas Endosurgery Institute and specialization at the European Institute of Telesurgery in France.For Dr. Zapata, the mission is personal. After losing his father to obesity-related complications, he vowed to dedicate his life to helping others reclaim their health. This deep empathy allows him to provide unmatched counseling and aftercare for patients seeking Gastric Sleeve, Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass, Mini Gastric Bypass, SADI-S, Duodenal Switch, and complex revision surgery. As an active member of the ASMBS and IFSO, Dr. Zapata utilizes advanced incision techniques—including single-incision gastric sleeve—designed to minimize scarring and accelerate recovery.About Mexico Bariatric CenterAs the leading pioneer in medical tourism, Mexico Bariatric Centeralways strategizes new and efficient ways to provide a safe, hospital-grade experience across the border. Every surgical team working with MBC adheres to safety standards and medical precautions identical to those in the United States.Operating in the best-in-class installation facilities, such as the brand-new Hospital Azar in Tijuana and Christus Muguerza Sur in Monterrey, MBC has helped 30,000 patients transform their lives. Put your faith in the proven track record of Mexico Bariatric Center, and let Dr. Zapata’s decades of mastery guide you to your new peak.Take the First Step Toward Your Transformation!Visit MexicoBariatricCenter.com to complete your health questionnaire and see if you qualify for surgery with Dr. Miguel Ángel Zapata Martínez.

