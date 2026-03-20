Mexico Baraitric Center Logo Mexico Bariatric Center Celebrates 14 Years of Excellence with 30,000 Lives Transformed Patient Room at Hospital Azar in Tijuana Mexico

With 14 years of experience, Mexico Bariatric Center® continues to provide specialized weight-loss care and patient support at Hospital Azar.

Hospital Azar has allowed us to scale our impact while maintaining an uncompromising focus on safety and long-term patient support.” — Dr. Ron Elli, Founder of Mexico Bariatric Center and Hospital Azar

TIJUANA, MEXICO, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico Bariatric Center (MBC), a global leader in medical tourism for weight loss surgery and plastic surgery, is proud to announce a historic milestone as it enters its 14th year of operation. Since its inception, MBC has been at the forefront of the fight against obesity, successfully performing over 30,000 life-changing procedures and helping patients shed a cumulative of over 3,000,000+ pounds.A Legacy of TransformationFounded on the principle of providing affordable, high-quality healthcare, Mexico Bariatric Centerhas grown from a visionary startup into a premier destination for patients across North America. Based in the U.S., the organization’s success is measured not just in years, but in the profound health improvements of its global community.- 14 Years of surgical excellence and patient advocacy.- 30,000+ Success Stories across various bariatric disciplines.- 3,000,000+ lbs Lost, drastically reducing the risk of obesity-related comorbidities like Type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Hospital Azar : The Ultimate Game ChangerFounded in 2024 by Dr. Ron Elli, Ph.D., Hospital Azar has redefined the standard for bariatric and cosmetic care in Tijuana. Often referred to by patients and staff as a "home away from home," the hospital provides a specialized, safe, and state-of-the-art environment tailored specifically to the needs of the bariatric and plastic patients."Reaching 14 years is a testament to the trust our patients place in us," says Ron Elli, Ph.D., CEO of Mexico Bariatric Center.Looking Toward the FutureAs MBC enters this new chapter, the focus remains on innovation and comprehensive before-and-after care. With a robust support network, nutritional guidance, and a dedicated team of world-class surgeons, Mexico Bariatric Centercontinues to pave the way for a healthier, lighter future for those struggling with obesity. We are building innovative solutions to enable faster, better post-operative recovery through regenerative medicine and a hyperbaric chamber.About Mexico Bariatric CenterMexico Bariatric Center(MBC) is the premier healthcare facilitator for weight-loss surgery in Mexico. We provide a second chance at life for patients worldwide by bridging the gap between world-class surgical talent and affordable, all-inclusive care. MBC’s industry-leading success is driven by proprietary screening algorithms that match every patient with a board-certified surgical team at our private, state-of-the-art hospital. Through radical transparency, we empower our patients with the education they need to achieve transformative, long-term outcomes.

Mexico Bariatric Center

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