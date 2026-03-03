RegDOX Achieves FedRAMP® Ready Status, Advancing Its Fully Integrated Zero-Trust CUI Compliance Platform

RegDOX - Online Security and Management Solutions for Regulated Documents

FedRAMP Ready status confirms independent assessment of RegDOX’s CUI-focused cloud platform and marks continued progress toward full authorization.

CCE is not simply a storage platform, it is a zero-trust CUI compliance solution designed to safeguard sensitive information while enabling efficient, controlled collaboration.” — Napoleón O’Brien, CTO

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegDOX Solutions Inc. today announced it has achieved FedRAMP® Ready status as of February 17, 2026, marking a major advancement in its federal compliance roadmap and reinforcing the security foundation of its unique CUI-focused collaboration platform.

The FedRAMP Ready designation follows RegDOX’s 2025 achievement of FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency and represents continued progress toward full FedRAMP Authorization.

FedRAMP Ready status confirms that RegDOX successfully completed a comprehensive security assessment conducted by an accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), A-LIGN and that its Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) was reviewed and accepted by the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO). The designation confirms that RegDOX’s cloud security controls meet the rigorous requirements of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) at the Moderate impact level.

For RegDOX customers, the milestone provides independent verification of the company’s fully integrated, zero-trust architecture, purpose-built to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

It further adds to the compelling opportunity provided by RegDOX’s flagship platform, CCE (Compliant Cloud Environment), a secure CUI Virtual Data Room engineered specifically for federal agencies, government contractors and Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations. Unlike general-purpose file-sharing platforms retrofitted for compliance, CCE was architected from inception as a unified CUI compliance solution. It integrates secure storage, granular access controls, continuous monitoring, encryption, audit logging, governance controls, and the availability of third-party applications within a single, Compliant Cloud Environment.

“Achieving FedRAMP Ready status confirms that the security architecture behind CCE and our broader, zero-trust compliance framework, has undergone independent assessment aligned with FedRAMP requirements,” said William O’Brien, CEO of RegDOX Solutions Inc. “This milestone demonstrates that our purpose-built approach to CUI protection aligns with federal security expectations. It provides agencies and contractors with additional confidence that RegDOX delivers not just collaboration tools, but a fully integrated compliance environment.”

With increasing regulatory scrutiny surrounding CUI handling, DFARS requirements, NIST 800-171 alignment, and CMMC readiness, organizations across the federal supply chain face mounting pressure to adopt secure cloud environments that withstand formal third-party assessment. FedRAMP Ready status confirms that RegDOX’s controls, governance model and operational security program have undergone independent assessment and review through the FedRAMP process, consistent with federal security standards.

“Security and compliance are foundational to our platform architecture,” said Napoleón O’Brien, CTO of RegDOX Solutions Inc. “Our progression from Moderate equivalency to FedRAMP Ready status reinforces that CCE is not simply a storage platform, it is a zero-trust CUI compliance solution designed to safeguard sensitive information while enabling efficient, controlled collaboration.”

RegDOX’s FedRAMP Ready designation is publicly listed on the official FedRAMP Marketplace and positions the company to pursue full FedRAMP Authorization while expanding its presence within the federal marketplace.

RegDOX will continue advancing through the FedRAMP authorization process as part of its long-term commitment to federal cybersecurity excellence.

For more information about RegDOX, CCE and its FedRAMP journey, visit http://www.regdox.com/

About RegDOX Solutions Inc. -

RegDOX Solutions Inc. delivers secure, cloud-based collaboration solutions purpose-built to protect Controlled Unclassified Information and other sensitive data across federal and highly regulated industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.