RegDOX Solutions Achieves Annual Renewal of ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Information Security

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegDOX Solutions Inc., a leader in secure and compliant solutions for managing Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), proudly announces the successful renewal of its ISO 27001:2022 certification. This achievement demonstrates RegDOX's unwavering commitment to providing customers with the most secure, reliable, and compliant solutions for protecting sensitive data.

The renewal of ISO 27001:2022 certification is a result of RegDOX's dedication to the highest standards of information security, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Having met the rigorous requirements of this globally recognized certification through robust internal controls and external verification, RegDOX reinforces its reputation as the trusted provider for organizations handling CUI and other highly sensitive information.

"Security and compliance are at the core of everything we do at RegDOX," said Napoleon O'Brien, Director of Technology Solutions at RegDOX. "This ISO 27001:2022 certification renewal validates our continued efforts to safeguard our clients' data and maintain best-in-class security measures. Our customers can trust that we remain steadfast in delivering solutions that meet and exceed international security standards."

ISO 27001:2022 certification ensures that RegDOX maintains a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS), proactively identifying and mitigating security risks while implementing continuous improvements. This milestone demonstrates RegDOX's ability to safeguard sensitive data from evolving cyber threats and highlights the company's leadership in compliance-driven industries, including the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

RegDOX's standout security solution is its Compliant Cloud Environment (CCE), an advanced virtual workplace offering specifically designed to meet the DIB's stringent security requirements. With this renewed certification, RegDOX further solidifies its position as a trusted partner for businesses requiring secure, compliant, and innovative cloud-based solutions.

RegDOX customers can rest assured that their information is managed using stringent risk management protocols, continuous monitoring, and periodic audits to ensure ongoing compliance and security enhancements.

About RegDOX Solutions Inc.

RegDOX Solutions Inc. is a pioneer in providing secure and compliant cloud-based solutions for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other sensitive data. With a deep commitment to cybersecurity, compliance, and innovation, RegDOX continues to set the benchmark for data security across multiple industries, including defense, healthcare, and government contracting.

