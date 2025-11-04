RegDOX Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency; Independent C3PAO Attestation Confirms Controls

RegDOX - Online Security and Management Solutions for Regulated Documents

Independent C3PAO attestation confirms RegDOX’s secure collaboration platform meets FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency standards.

Equivalency gives customers the assurance they need to meet federal security obligations without sacrificing usability” — Napolean O’Brien, CTO

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegDOX Solutions Inc., a leading provider of secure collaboration for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), announced today it has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency.

Following an independent assessment by A‑LIGN, an accredited CMMC Third‑Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO), RegDOX received a Letter of Attestation confirming that the RegDOX Secure Data Room Service (SDRS) meets security control requirements equivalent to the FedRAMP Moderate baseline.

“This is a defining milestone for RegDOX and our customers,” said William O’Brien, CEO of RegDOX Solutions Inc. “It reinforces our commitment to safeguarding sensitive data while enabling teams to collaborate seamlessly and confidently in a secure, compliant environment.”

“Equivalency gives customers the assurance they need to meet federal security obligations without sacrificing usability,” added Napolean O’Brien, CTO. “With audited controls and a streamlined user experience, organizations can handle CUI productively and securely.”

FedRAMP Equivalency is particularly significant for organizations operating under DFARS 252.204‑7012, NIST SP 800‑171, and CMMC. By meeting this benchmark, RegDOX delivers strong, third‑party‑attested assurance for defense and public‑sector collaboration, pairing audited security with the productivity features teams rely on for handling CUI.

This achievement builds on RegDOX’s ISO/IEC 27001 certification, renewed this year, and reflects the company’s ongoing alignment with federal requirements and industry best practices.

RegDOX’s FedRAMP‑equivalent environment is available immediately for customers handling regulated information requiring elevated protection.

To learn more, visit https://www.regdox.com/about/certificates-and-awards/fedramp-certification/.

About RegDOX Solutions Inc.

RegDOX Solutions Inc. provides secure data‑room and collaboration solutions purpose‑built for organizations that handle CUI, FCI, PII, and other regulated data. Trusted by defense contractors, educational institutions, and government agencies, RegDOX enables compliance with CMMC, DFARS, NIST SP 800‑171, and ITAR while maintaining a seamless user experience and operational agility. Learn more at www.regdox.com.

Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.