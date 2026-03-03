Venza Enters a New Chapter in Hospitality Cybersecurity

PENSACOLA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venza, the leading provider of cybersecurity, data protection, and compliance solutions for the hospitality industry, announced an exciting company initiative that reflects its transformation toward more integrated, technology-driven tools designed to simplify risk management for hoteliers.As cybersecurity threats intensify and regulatory demands grow more complex, hospitality leaders need clearer visibility into risk and more efficient ways to manage compliance across properties. In response, Venza is transforming its identity and operating model to expand platform capabilities, increase automation, and deliver tools that integrate more directly into daily hotel operations.This shift moves beyond traditional service delivery toward scalable, technology-enabled solutions that provide centralized insight into risk, streamlined reporting, and stronger alignment across hotel portfolios. The enhanced platform experience, powered by the proprietary Venza System™, reduces friction for property teams while giving leadership measurable, portfolio-level visibility into cybersecurity posture and compliance progress.“Our industry is operating in a far more complex threat and regulatory environment than even a few years ago,” said James Filsinger, CEO of Venza. “Hospitality leaders need solutions that are simple to use and provide clear insight into risk. Venza is accelerating and adapting to meet that need. This commitment reflects a deeper investment in platform innovation, usability, and automation—all in service of protecting hoteliers and their data.”Since 2008, Venza has served the hospitality industry with specialized expertise in cybersecurity and data protection. This next phase builds on that foundation with a refreshed mission, vision, and core values that reinforce the company’s emphasis on technology-enabled solutions designed for usability and operational impact.Venza’s tagline has been updated to “Know your risks. Defend your data.”, to reflect this direction and underscore the company’s commitment to enabling hospitality leaders to better understand risk exposure and take informed action.Supporting this shift, Venza has introduced a new logomark, refreshed visual identity, and a redesigned website experience, now available at www.venza.io . The logo, representing the intersection of data, education, and strategy, calls forward the clear view offered by Venza into the security profile of its clients.“Going forward, you will see a Venza that more clearly reflects where we are today and the direction we are headed,” said Filsinger. “What hasn’t changed is our underlying commitment to securing hospitality. We are now better equipped to help organizations manage security and compliance with greater clarity, confidence, and ease.”For more information about Venza’s transformation and upcoming platform enhancements visit www.venza.io About VenzaVenza is the leading provider of cybersecurity, data protection, and compliance solutions for the hospitality industry. Drawing on decades of experience, Venza provides 360-degree visibility that enables proactive risk management to mitigate vulnerabilities and keep your guests and their data safe. Know your risks. Defend your data.More than 225,000 users in 100+ countries look to Venza for tools, technology, and strategic security support. Founded in 2008, Venza is a privately held company with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Pensacola, FL, and The Hague, Netherlands. For more information, visit www.venza.io

