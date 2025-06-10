VENZA to Acquire Guest Voice AI to Elevate Hotel Communication

VENZA to Acquire OpsTechPro and Offer End-to-End Risk Management

Jeff Venza, a seasoned hospitality technology professional and executive at VENZA and CyberTek MSSP, today announced the planned acquisition of Guest Voice AI

Great technology should enhance human hospitality, not replace it. Guest Voice AI can take the weight off hotel teams, allowing them to focus on delivering personal, memorable experiences.” — Jeff Venza

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Venza, a seasoned hospitality technology professional and executive at VENZA and CyberTek MSSP, today announced the planned acquisition of Guest Voice AI—a groundbreaking platform that transforms hotel communication and boosts operational efficiency through AI-driven automation. The move, following the recent acquisition of the intelligent asset management company OpsTechPro, brings a cutting-edge solution to the VENZA family of companies, purpose-built to simplify and streamline guest interactions.Guest Voice AI integrates with all major Property Management Systems (PMS) to automatically answer guest inquiries, create and dispatch service tickets, and track service trends using real-time dashboards and AI-driven insights. In combination, it delivers an innovative solution to enhance guest interactions before, during, and after their stay.“VENZA was built on a foundation of protecting data and digital infrastructure in the hospitality space,” said Jeff Venza, Chairman of VENZA and CyberTek MSSP. “But today, protection means more than just defense—it means empowering hoteliers with secure, scalable tools that enable them to serve guests with confidence. Guest Voice AI perfectly aligns with our mission to elevate the entire guest journey from start to finish.”“Our goal is to make hotels more secure, efficient, and guest-centric. By embedding this innovative technology across our product suite, we’re equipping hoteliers with AI-driven tools that enable high-touch service through cutting-edge automation, while upholding the trust and integrity that travelers demand,” he added.With an easy-to-use open API, Guest Voice AI offers major operational efficiency benefits for hoteliers. It answers up to 95% of guest inquiries automatically, eliminating the need for additional front desk agents during peak hours. This results in savings of up to $20,000 USD annually, while freeing staff to focus on the in-person guest experience. On the back end, Guest Voice AI’s intelligent workflows and instant insights allow management to review and tune essential services.“Great technology should enhance human hospitality, not replace it,” said Venza. “Guest Voice AI can take the weight off hotel teams, allowing them to focus on delivering personal, memorable experiences. Combined with our portfolio of data protection and hotel management services, this solution redefines what it means to protect and optimize hotel operations in the digital age.”For information about adding Guest Voice AI to an existing program, contact sales@venzagroup.com. To preview this solution, visit VENZA at HITEC 2025, June 16–19, at booth #3411.About Guest Voice AIGuest Voice AI is a revolutionary SaaS platform designed to transform hotel guest communication and operational efficiency. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence, Guest Voice AI enables hotels to automate 95% of guest inquiries, streamline service request handling, and enhance guest satisfaction — all while significantly reducing labor costs.Seamlessly integrating with major Property Management Systems (PMS) and service ticketing platforms, Guest Voice AI delivers a fully autonomous, open-API solution that empowers hotels to maximize efficiency, elevate guest experiences, and increase revenue opportunities. With real-time dashboards, AI-driven insights, and targeted marketing capabilities, Guest Voice AI is setting a new standard in hospitality communication technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.