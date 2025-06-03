Venza to Acquire OpsTechPro and Offer End-to-End Risk Management

VENZA’s two decades of proven success have made them a leader in hospitality. We’re excited to partner with them to expand the reach of our asset management technology.” — Jay Visnjic, President and CEO of OpsTechPro

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Venza, a seasoned hospitality technology professional and executive at VENZA and CyberTek MSSP, today announced the planned acquisition of OpsTechPro, a premier provider of asset management and service optimization tools. This strategic move will integrate OpsTechPro into the VENZA family of companies, significantly enhancing its digital and physical security offerings and providing comprehensive risk management capabilities to hospitality clients.OpsTechPro provides an asset management system that streamlines operations by automating and tracking essential back-of-house and guest-facing workflows. This includes guest requests, workflow communication, front desk management, housekeeping, vehicle management, water management, and more.The acquisition comes at a time when hospitality organizations increasingly seek integrated platforms to manage cybersecurity and operational risk. Through the VENZA System™ Risk and Reporting Dashboard, VENZA’s clients experience program features through a single pane of glass that seamlessly combines multiple data streams for a unified security profile. By integrating OpsTechPro’s proprietary technology stack, the VENZA System will be uniquely positioned to meet growing market demand for end-to-end risk management. For example, the platform will increasingly automate Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) completion for PCI DSS compliance, increasing its speed and convenience while fully adhering to the stringent standards set by the PCI Council.“The heart of VENZA’s promise to our hospitality partners has been to provide security through visibility,” said Jeff Venza, Chairman of VENZA and CyberTek MSSP. “Data protection is about securing the digital assets of an organisation—a non-negotiable in today’s threat landscape. By bringing OpsTechPro into the fold, we’ll also meet physical asset protection needs, enabling clients to manage both areas through a unified program.”OpsTechPro will continue to operate independently while collaborating closely with VENZA and CyberTek MSSP to deliver integrated solutions.“VENZA’s two decades of proven success have made them a leader in hospitality,” said Jay Visnjic, President and CEO of OpsTechPro. “We’re excited to partner with them to expand the reach of our asset management technology and help even more hotel operators optimize their operations.”“Jay has built a successful company that has become established as a trusted partner for hoteliers and operates according to the same values as we do,” said Venza. “When I met Jay at HITEC some time ago, I quickly noticed his passion for service and his commitment to innovation. I am thrilled by the opportunity to grow with them and to integrate their capabilities into VENZA’s offerings to deliver even more value to our clients.”OpsTechPro’s asset management tools are available as an enhancement to CyberTek’s services and VENZA’s Denali™ and Everest™ programs.Denali equips hoteliers with cybersecurity training, phishing simulations, and up to $100,000 USD in data breach coverage. Everest builds on this foundation with advanced compliance tools, including PCI DSS Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) preparation and vulnerability scanning.For information about adding OpsTechPro to an existing program, contact sales@venzagroup.com. For a hands-on demo, visit VENZA at HITEC 2025, June 16–19, at booth #3411.About OpsTechProSP 2 Systems LLC, doing business as OpsTechPro, is a Palm Beach, Fla.-based company providing asset management and service optimization technology to hotels. The company is committed to delivering smart solutions for operational excellence and exceptional customer experiences. OpsTechPro enables hoteliers to proactively identify and address maintenance needs, resulting in higher-quality facilities and equipment, and a better guest experience. For more information, visit www.opstechpro.com

