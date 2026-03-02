Franciscan Ministries Launches FreshKitchen Across Communities

Five-Month Rollout Brings Elevated, Mission-Driven Dining Experience to Residents

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Ministries , Sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , proudly announces the launch of FreshKitchen, its new in-house dining program designed to enhance the resident experience, elevate culinary quality and further align dining services with the organization’s mission of Living Joyfully.At Franciscan Ministries, dining is recognized as one of the most meaningful moments of the day. FreshKitchen was intentionally created to ensure every meal nourishes the body, sparks conversation, and fosters genuine connection – delivering an experience that feels like home while elevating hospitality, quality, and joy in every detail.Beginning March 1, FreshKitchen will be introduced in phases across five Franciscan communities:• University Place – March 1• St. Joseph Village – April 1• Marian Village – May 1• Addolorata Villa – June 1• The Village at Victory Lakes – July 1The transition to FreshKitchen reflects a strategic decision to bring dining fully in-house, strengthening quality oversight, operational responsiveness and mission integration across the Ministry’s senior living communities.“FreshKitchen is far more than just dining – it’s an experience centered on fresh food and hospitality and creating moments that bring joy, connection and comfort to our residents every day,” said David Cyplik, AVP of Dining for Franciscan Ministries. “By bringing dining fully in-house, we have the freedom to craft experiences that truly reflect our mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy. Every meal becomes an opportunity to nourish the mind, uplift the spirit and celebrate the simple pleasures that make life meaningful.”Cyplik’s leadership team – Regional Directors of Dining, Cynthia Williams and Chris Moreno worked closely with executive directors, clinical leaders, human resources and frontline dining associates at each community to ensure a seamless and successful implementation.“From menu development and vendor partnerships to associate training and resident engagement, this has been a deeply collaborative effort across our entire Ministry,” Cyplik added. “FreshKitchen brings our Living Joyfully philosophy to the table in tangible ways — nourishing bodies, strengthening community, and creating meaningful moments that reflect who we are.”Fresh, Flavorful & Thoughtfully PreparedEvery FreshKitchen meal emphasizes:• Fresh, locally sourced produce, meats and seafood whenever possible• Rotating seasonal menus and resident-inspired favorites• Scratch cooking and modern culinary techniques• Beautiful presentation and elevated service standards• Flexible options to accommodate dietary needs, preferences, and wellness goals• Comforting, familiar favorites alongside new flavorsA Resident-First Approach to HospitalityFreshKitchen associates are trained not only in dining excellence, but in connection and service. Guided by a resident-centered philosophy – Engage Me. Empower Me. Know Me. Hear Me. Delight Me. – the dining team ensures that residents are seen, heard and supported at every mealtime.This means:• Warm and personal greetings• Meaningful choices and flexibility• Personal attention to preferences• Active listening and responsive feedbackWellness-Focused, Community-CenteredFreshKitchen supports an active, healthy lifestyle while reflecting Franciscan values:• Sustainable, high-quality ingredients• Partnerships with local vendors whenever possible• Nutritional integrity without sacrificing flavor• Social connection through shared meals and special dining eventsResidents can also enjoy themed dinners, chef demonstrations, seasonal menu features, and welcoming dining spaces intentionally designed to foster conversation and community.The phased five-month rollout allows each community to implement FreshKitchen with care and precision, ensuring uninterrupted service and consistent resident satisfaction throughout the transition.With FreshKitchen, Franciscan Ministries continues to invest in mission-driven innovation that enhances quality of life and brings the Living Joyfully philosophy to life in everyday experiences.About Franciscan MinistriesSponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, Franciscan Ministries is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation, memory care, and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services , a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets, and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities.Its charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a scholars program awarding scholarships and educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

