Regina Umanskiy Recognized as a 2026 Chicago TITAN 100 Honoree: Leading with Vision, Compassion and Purpose

Chicago Titan Honoree, Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries

This honor belongs to our associates and to the exceptional leadership team whose vision and commitment continue to guide our communities forward.” — Regina Umanskiy, Presidente and CEO

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regina Umanskiy, President and CEO of Franciscan Ministries , sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago has been named a 2026 Chicago TITAN 100 Honoree joining the region’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives recognized for extraordinary leadership, innovation and lasting impact. This marks the second Titan 100 recognition for Umanskiy, who was previously named a 2024 Chicago Titan 100 recipient.Under Regina’s leadership, Franciscan Ministries continues to advance its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy by elevating the quality of living and healthcare across its communities. Through thoughtful development and revitalization strategies, the organization is investing in environments that enhance resident well-being, support exceptional associate experiences and respond to the evolving needs of the future. Her leadership reflects a clear commitment to innovation, compassionate care and sustaining the legacy and values of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago.“This honor belongs to our associates – the compassionate, dedicated individuals who bring our mission to life each day – and to the exceptional leadership team whose vision and commitment continue to guide our communities forward,” said Umanskiy. “Together, we are proud to carry forward the legacy of our foundress, Mother Mary Theresa Dudzik, and the enduring spirit of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. At Franciscan Ministries, we celebrate life, serve with joy and remain deeply committed to creating communities where every person is valued, supported and truly at home.”The TITAN 100 program celebrates leaders whose companies collectively generate more than $120 billion in annual revenue and employ over 207,000 individuals in the region. Honorees span industries from healthcare and education to technology, finance and nonprofit leadership, exemplifying excellence, integrity and visionary thinking.The award recognizes executives who go beyond traditional leadership metrics, creating organizations of significance that empower individuals, foster innovation and enhance communities. Regina’s approach combines strategic vision with mission-driven values, ensuring that Franciscan Ministries continues to respond to the evolving needs of the communities it serves while honoring its Franciscan heritage.“This year’s honorees exemplify resilience, purpose and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO. “They demonstrate that leadership is not only about business success, but about inspiring others and creating a legacy that uplifts communities.”Recently the 2026 Chicago TITAN 100 Awards Gala, held at The Geraghty, celebrated the honorees’ achievements while uniting Chicago’s most accomplished leaders for an evening of inspiration, collaboration and connection. Honorees are featured in the Chicago TITAN 100 digital book and profiled online, providing insight into their leadership philosophy and impact.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of upscale senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

Chicago Titan 100 Honoree, Regina Umanskiy talks Franciscan Ministries.

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