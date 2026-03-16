The Village at Victory Lakes, a Franciscan Community, Earns 5-Star CMS Rating

This Five-Star CMS rating is a meaningful reflection of the compassion, dedication and professionalism they bring to our residents and families.” — Anshu Raina, Executive Director

LINDENHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village at Victory Lakes , a Franciscan Ministries community and sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , is proud to announce it has achieved a Five-Star Overall Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This designation represents the highest level of achievement in the CMS Five-Star Quality Rating System.“I am incredibly proud of our associates and the extraordinary care they provide each and every day,” said Anshu Raina, Executive Director of The Village at Victory Lakes. “This Five-Star CMS rating is a meaningful reflection of the compassion, dedication and professionalism they bring to our residents and families. It speaks to the heart of who we are as a community and the promise we make to care for every person with dignity and respect.”According to CMS, the Five-Star Quality Rating System was created to help consumers, families, and caregivers compare nursing home communities. Each community receives an overall rating, as well as separate ratings for health inspections, staffing, and quality measures. The Nursing Home Care Compare website assigns ratings ranging from one to five stars, with five stars indicating much above average quality.The Village at Victory Lakes takes great pride in delivering high-quality skilled nursing and rehabilitation services while fostering a warm, supportive environment for residents and their families. The community is dedicated to person-centered care that emphasizes safety, dignity, clinical excellence and meaningful connection that support residents through recovery, long-term care and every stage in between. Learn more at victorylakes.org.A Legacy of Compassionate CareGuided by a mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, The Village at Victory Lakes has a long-standing tradition of providing trusted, compassionate care rooted in dignity, respect and clinical excellence. As a full continuum of care community, residents have the reassurance of supportive services that evolve with their needs including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation all within one campus.As a proud member of Franciscan Ministries, the community is supported by the strength and resources of a nationally respected nonprofit organization with more than 130 years of senior living and healthcare experience.This enduring partnership reinforces The Village at Victory Lakes’ commitment to quality, accountability and continuous improvement, ensuring residents and families can place their confidence in the care they receive – today and in the years ahead.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

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