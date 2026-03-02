Take an early spring hike with MDC in March

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The winter cold is slowly seeping away, and residents across southwest Missouri have a few opportunities to get outside with a guided hike.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting three hikes around the southwest part of the state in March.

Explore the trails at Compton Hollow Conservation Area

Join Springfield Conservation Nature Center staff to explore the trails of Compton Hollow Conservation Area, located in Webster County, from 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Participants will meet at the nature center and carpool to the conservation area.

The hike is 3.75 miles and rated moderate in difficulty. This hike is geared for ages 18 and up. Registration is required.

Register for the Compton Hollow Conservation Hike at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215577

The nature center is located at 4601 S. Nature Way in Springfield. Call 417-888-4237 for details.

Take an early spring hike at Table Rock Lakeshore Trail

Hike the shores of Table Rock Lake in Branson with Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center staff from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7. Participants will meet at 10 a.m. in front of Dewey Short Visitor Center, 4500 State Highway 165 in Branson.

The hike at Table Rock Lakeshore Trail will be roughly two miles on a paved trail. This hike is for ages five and up. Registration is required by Friday, March 6.

Register for the Table Rock Lake hike at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215630

Call Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center for details at 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Check out the Wildcat trail system

Search for signs of spring with the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center as they explore the Wildcat trail system in Joplin from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14. Participants will meet at the gazebo on the west side of the education center, located at 201 West Riviera Drive in Joplin.

This hike will be approximately four miles with some rugged terrain and is for ages 18 and up. Registration is required.

Register for the Wildcat trail system hike at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215448

Call Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center for details at 417-629-3434.

Hikers are encouraged to wear closed-toed walking or hiking shoes, bring bottled water and dress appropriately for the weather. Binoculars are also welcomed.

For more information about MDC events, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.