Learn how to design a native plant landscape March 21 with MDC and MU Extension in Trenton

TRENTON, Mo. – Curious how to incorporate native plants into landscape design? Let the experts help.

Get designing assistance at Native Paradise: From Roots to Results, a free program hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and MU Extension. This program will be Saturday, March 21 from 1-4 p.m. at Barton Farm Campus in Trenton. Registration is required at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/215738.

This free landscaping workshop will give participants the skills and knowledge necessary to create a landscape plan using native plants. An MDC Private Lands Conservationist will explain how to harvest seeds, and a representative from MU Extension will discuss various elements of landscape design. All participants will take home a plant at the end of the program.

Native plants are accustomed to Missouri’s climate and soil, making them easy to establish and grow over time. They also provide important resources for local pollinators, increasing the biodiversity and overall health of the landscape. The wildflowers and grasses add natural beauty to any area.

To read more about Missouri’s native prairies, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/native-plants-your-landscape.

Barton Farm Campus is located at 96 SE 8th Ave. in Trenton. For more information, or to ask questions, email nate.mechlin@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.