MDC closes camping area at Bismarck Conservation Area in southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Beginning March 16, the camping area of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Bismarck Conservation Area (CA) in St. Francois, Iron, and Washington Counties will be closed until further notice.
The closure of Bismarck’s camping area, which consists of designated sites for primitive camping, is the result of ongoing misuse of that location. MDC Protection staff and local law enforcement have documented incidents that range from public safety concerns to an increase in illegal dumping and littering.
The 1,188-acre Bismarck CA will remain open for birdwatching, fishing, hunting and all other authorized uses.
For more information on Bismarck CA, visit mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/bismarck-conservation-area.
