RadSite to Host Webinar on Promoting Radiology Technologist Skill Quantification: From Competency to Consistency

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, will host a complimentary webinar entitled “Promoting Radiology Technologist Skill Quantification: From Competency to Consistency.”The virtual roundtable will take place on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EST. Registration is available here This interactive roundtable will explore how imaging providers can more effectively define, measure, and strengthen technologist skills across advanced diagnostic imaging environments. As imaging grows more complex—and as staffing models evolve to include cross-training and remote scanning—objective approaches to technologist skill quantification are becoming increasingly important for patient safety, image quality, workflow efficiency, and regulatory readiness.Moderator: Mark Hiatt, MD, Chief Medical Officer, RadSitePanelists:• Matthew Hayes, Creator/President, ScanLab & ImagingU• Laura Kassa, President, RadXcel• Derek Rishel, Senior Account Manager, Subtle MedicalPanelists will discuss practical strategies for assessing competency in CT and MRI, aligning training with real-world clinical demands, and translating skill measurement into meaningful improvements in consistency and outcomes. The conversation will also examine how education platforms, analytics, and AI-enabled tools can support technologists and imaging leaders without adding unnecessary administrative burden.“As imaging technology continues to advance, the expectations placed on technologists are evolving just as rapidly,” said Matthew Hayes, Creator and President of ScanLab & ImagingU. “As scans become faster and more complex, this is going to be more and more of a challenge for training and maintaining quality for imaging teams. By developing objective, data-driven approaches to skill quantification, we can move beyond basic competency and create a culture of consistency that supports patient safety, image quality, and operational excellence. I’m looking forward to a collaborative discussion on strategies that empower technologists and strengthen imaging teams.”“Imaging providers are navigating increasingly complex clinical and operational environments, making consistency in technologist performance more critical than ever,” said Laura Kassa, President of RadXcel. “Establishing clear frameworks to assess and strengthen skills enhances quality and safety, while also building confidence across teams and leadership. Our panel will highlight practical approaches that drive meaningful, sustainable improvements in imaging practice.”RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs , including:• CT Accreditation• MRI Accreditation• Nuclear Medicine and PET Accreditation• Dental CBCT Accreditation• Medical CBCT Accreditation• Remote Scanning Accreditation.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and request a complimentary copy of its Standards, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.To view webinars on imaging trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page . The page includes, among other topics, RadSite’s Remote Scanning playlist.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

