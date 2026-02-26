RadSite Webinar on Impact of Virtual Supervision & Remote Scanning on Administration of IV Contrast in CT & MRI Imaging

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite's Standards Committee Chairperson Laura Foster, MPH, JD, Senior Vice President, Compliance & Regulatory Affairs, RadNet

RadSite's Complimentary Educational Session Scheduled for March 11

This webinar will clarify who may administer contrast, what level of supervision is required, and how imaging suppliers can remain compliant while protecting patient safety.” — Eliot Siegel, MD, Chair of RadSite’s Standards Committee

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, will host a complimentary webinar entitled “The Impact of Virtual Supervision and Remote Scanning on the Administration of IV Contrast in CT and MRI Imaging.”The virtual roundtable will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EST. Registration is available here This interactive roundtable will focus on how emerging practices for virtual supervision and remote scanning affect IV contrast administration for CT and MRI diagnostic images. The webinar will also provide an overview of requirements from federal, state, and accreditation organizations regarding who is qualified to administer contrast and who may supervise.Moderator: Eliot Siegel, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, RadSitePanelists:• Michael Coords, MD, Medical Director Cardiac, RadNet• Laura Foster, MPH, JD, Senior Vice President, Compliance & Regulatory Affairs, RadNet• Dor Shoshan, MD, Founder & CEO, ContrastConnectContrast agents are commonly used in CT and MRI imaging, and the rules governing who may administer and supervise these services are shaped by CMS and state scope-of-practice laws. As virtual supervision models expand, imaging suppliers must ensure that their practices remain compliant while maintaining safe and effective patient care.“Providers face evolving CMS requirements, varying state laws, and new virtual supervision models,” said Eliot Siegel, MD, Chief Innovation Officer at RadSite. “This webinar will clarify who may administer contrast, what level of supervision is required, and how imaging suppliers can remain compliant while protecting patient safety.”“This discussion comes at an important time for imaging providers,” said Laura Foster, MPH, JD, Senior Vice President, Compliance & Regulatory Affairs at RadNet. “As care delivery models evolve, providers need clear guidance on who is qualified to administer contrast, and how supervision requirements apply in practice.”RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs , including:• CT Accreditation• MRI Accreditation• Nuclear Medicine and PET Accreditation• Dental CBCT Accreditation• Medical CBCT Accreditation• Remote Scanning Accreditation.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and request a complimentary copy of its Standards, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.To view webinars on imaging trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page . The page includes, among other topics, RadSite’s Remote Scanning playlist.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

