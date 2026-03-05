RadSite Webinar: Virtual Supervision & Remote Scanning on the Administration of IV Contrast in CT & MRI Imaging

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Sam Beger, MD, MPH, Emergency Medicine Physician; Founder/COO, Tether Supervision Michael Coords, MD, Medical Director Cardiac, RadNet Dor Shoshan, MD, Founder & CEO, ContrastConnect

Complimentary Educational Session Scheduled for March 11

As imaging volumes continue to grow, virtual supervision enables imaging providers to safely expand access to care and serve more patients” — Dor Shoshan, MD, Founder & CEO of ContrastConnect

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, will host a complimentary webinar entitled “The Impact of Virtual Supervision and Remote Scanning on the Administration of IV Contrast in CT and MRI Imaging.”The virtual roundtable will take place on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EST. Registration is available here As the use of contrast agents in CT and MRI continues to grow, imaging providers must navigate evolving CMS supervision guidelines and state scope-of-practice laws, particularly as virtual supervision models become more common. This roundtable will discuss how virtual supervision and remote scanning are affecting IV contrast administration. Attendees will gain insight into federal, state, and accreditation standards that define who is authorized to administer and supervise imaging services with contrast.Moderator: Eliot Siegel, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, RadSitePanelists:• Sam Beger, MD, MPH, Emergency Medicine Physician; Founder/COO, Tether Supervision• Michael Coords, MD, Medical Director Cardiac, RadNet• Laura Foster, MPH, JD, Compliance, Regulatory Affairs, and Quality Advisor/Former SVP Compliance RadNet• Dor Shoshan, MD, Founder & CEO, ContrastConnect“As a physician, I see firsthand the impact of the radiologist shortage and the delays patients face in getting the imaging they need,” noted Sam Beger, MD, MPH, Emergency Medicine Physician and Founder/COO, Tether Supervision. “Virtual supervision, when implemented thoughtfully and safely, can help expand access and ensure patients receive the scans they need without compromising quality of care.”“For 30 years, little changed in how CT and MRI scans were supervised,” said Michael Coords, MD, Medical Director of Cardiac Imaging at RadNet. “During the COVID pandemic, radiology groups and CMS began rethinking how technology and standardized processes could expand patient access while also improving quality and safety.”“As imaging volumes continue to grow, virtual supervision enables imaging providers to safely expand access to care and serve more patients,” said Dor Shoshan, MD, Founder & CEO of ContrastConnect. “At the same time, virtual supervision helps organizations remain compliant while ensuring the highest standard of care, delivered by physicians experienced in managing contrast reactions.”RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs , including:• CT Accreditation• MRI Accreditation• Nuclear Medicine and PET Accreditation• Dental CBCT Accreditation• Medical CBCT Accreditation• Remote Scanning Accreditation.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and request a complimentary copy of its Standards, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.To view webinars on imaging trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page . The page includes, among other topics, RadSite’s Remote Scanning playlist.About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.