Maxine and Eric Floyd on stage Wanda Dee first female Hip Hop DJ gives an electrifying performance Teddy Riley Legendary performance at Peacock Theater, Eric Floyd's Legends of Hip Hop

From Congresswoman Maxine Waters’ powerful opening remarks to legendary hitmakers commanding the stage, the culture was celebrated at the highest level.

This is big, but way back when I knew what was happening and I understood that it could do nothing but grow and capture the world.” — Maxine Waters

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Downtown Los Angeles became the epicenter of culture and legacy as Eric Floyd ’s Legends of Hip Hop delivered a completely sold-out, hit-filled spectacle at the iconic Peacock Theater on February 27. The evening was more than a concert it was a cultural milestone celebrating the pioneers who built hip-hop into a global force.A Powerful OpeningThe historic night began with an inspiring address from Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who delivered a powerful speech reflecting on her long-standing connection to the culture and the role she played in supporting hip-hop’s growth and voice within the community. Her remarks set a tone of pride, resilience, and recognition for the genre’s profound social impact.California City Mayor Hawkins was also in attendance, showing civic support for the culture and underscoring the importance of honoring hip-hop’s legacy on a grand stage. The audience itself was star-studded, filled with industry leaders, cultural influencers, and devoted fans spanning generations.ALSO ADD AS PART OF THE STAR STUDDED AUDIENCE WEREradio & TV personalities Big Boy, Sway, Big Lez, Dana Dane, Freda Payne, Scherrie Payne, Beverly Todd, Eloise Laws, Miles Brown, Silkk The Shocker, Josie Harris & Affion Crockett, to name a few!A Night of Legendary PerformancesThe all-star lineup included:● Teddy Riley● Big Daddy Kane● Doug E. Fresh● KRS-One● Kool Moe Dee● Wanda Dee● Turbo B & Thea Austin of Snap!● Planet Patrol● Melle Mel & Scorpio of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five● Kurtis BlowFrom start to finish, the show was a nonstop wave of iconic hits and unforgettable moments:● KRS-One ignited the theater with a high-energy anthem that had the entire crowd on its feet.● Big Daddy Kane delivered his signature rapid-fire lyricism, proving he is still “that guy” with unmatched breath control and presence.● In a rare reunion moment, Turbo B and Thea Austin of Snap, performed together for the first time in 17 years, thrilling fans with an explosive collaborative set.● Teddy Riley stunned the crowd by bringing out Wreckx-n-Effect, sending energy levels soaring, and later joined forces on stage with Doug E. Fresh for a powerful New Jack Swing moment.● The Goddess,Wanda Dee brought her iconic electrifying moves & powerful vocals as The Empress of EDM to her KLF set.● Melle Mel and Scorpio reminded the audience exactly why they are true pioneers of the genre.● Kurtis Blow delivered timeless hits alongside B-boys who brought authentic breakdancing to the stage.● Representing West Coast pride, Planet Patrol rocked Lakers colors while B-boys and poppers electrified the stage during “Play at Your Own Risk.”● Iconic moment as Kool Moe Dee brings out surprise guest star Grand Master Caz!Energy From Start to FinishHosting the entire evening, Flex Alexander kept the crowd laughing and fully engaged with sharp punchlines and magnetic energy, seamlessly bridging each legendary performance.On the ones and twos, DJ MalSki controlled the soundscape with precision, maintaining a high-octane vibe from the opening moments to the final encore.Behind the scenes, Josh Rodriguez, COO of Eric Floyd’s Legends of Hip Hop, worked closely with the production team and staff to ensure smooth execution across all aspects of the event from artist coordination and stage transitions to backstage logistics. World class music producer & director, Chico Bennett's production management was second to none! Their combined efforts delivered a polished, world-class production worthy of the culture’s architects. Special thanks to Percy Townes for street promotions, Dante Dupree & Kee.Producer, Promoter & International Impresario, Eric Floyd’s vision came to life in spectacular fashion, reinforcing that hip-hop’s pioneers not only deserve celebration they can still sell out major venues and deliver unforgettable experiences.With overwhelming response from fans, civic leaders, and industry insiders, Legends of Hip Hop has solidified its place as a premier cultural event, with multimedia expansion, world touring, and filmed content initiatives on the immediate horizon.Media ContactEric Floyd702-666-3126GoddessEmpire6@aol.com

