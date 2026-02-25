Submit Release
Eric Floyd’s Legends of Hip-Hop Live in Concert February 27 | 7:00 PM Peacock Theater | Los Angeles

Legends of Hip Hop concert poster featuring Kool Moe Dee, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Scorpio, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley and more.

Feb 27th Peacock Theater so many Legends on one stage!

Los Angeles will turn back the clock as Eric Floyd’s Legends of Hip-Hop takes the stage on February 27 at 7:00 PM at the Peacock Theater.

Hip hop built a culture, a voice, and a movement that changed the world. This night is about honoring the pioneers who made it possible and celebrating the legacy that still lives today.”
— Joshua Rodriguez
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Historic Night Featuring the Pioneers Who Built the Culture

This Friday night, hip-hop history comes alive as Eric Floyd’s Legends of Hip Hop brings together the architects of a global movement for one unforgettable evening in Los Angeles.
For one night only, fans will witness an all-star lineup of hip-hop pioneers who didn’t just make music they built the culture.

The powerhouse lineup includes:
Kool Moe Dee, KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel and Scorpio of the Furious Five, Turbo B & Thea Austin of Snap!, Doug E. Fresh, Teddy Riley, Planet Patrol, and Wanda Dee, co-hosted by Flex Alexander & King Tee with a special appearance by Wildchild of LootPack and more.
Together, these legends helped transform hip-hop from park jams and street corners into a global cultural force that continues to shape music, fashion, film, and identity around the world.

This is more than a concert, it’s a celebration of legacy, resilience, and the soundtrack of generations.
Attendees can expect electrifying performances, iconic anthems, surprise collaborations, and a room filled with energy that can only happen when true pioneers share one stage.
Special invited guests include Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, underscoring the cultural and civic significance of the evening.

One Night. One Stage. Hip Hop History.
Tickets are selling fast! Last minute deal only $75 for back orchestra and $99 for front orchestra for this once-in-a-lifetime gathering. Fans are encouraged to secure seats immediately and be part of a night that honors the roots while celebrating the future.

https://youtube.com/shorts/d9BkE2sYX7E?si=bJU9inGweCZG9daX
For media inquiries, credentials, and interview opportunities, please contact:
Belinda Trotter-James
Media Relations Manager
Goddess Empire Entertainment
917-207-1918
Belinda.goddessempire@aol.com

Belinda Trotter-James
Eric Floyd's Old School Party LLC
+1 917-207-1918
