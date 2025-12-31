TAB Agency, LLC

Simple by design. Intentional by nature. This is TAB. It’s a symbol, It's intentional, It's TAB Meet the team from Left to Right: Josh Rodriguez, Abbig Knights, Jamie Jackson

TAB Launches as a Bold New Force in Digital Marketing, Live event productions and Building the Playbooks That Define What’s Next

True leadership is about clarity and execution. TAB was built to help brands move with intention while creating opportunity through true representation and impact without the fluff.” — Abbie Knights, CEO & Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAB, a next-generation digital marketing and multimedia production company, officially launches today with a mission to dismantle outdated marketing models and replace them with strategy-driven, culturally fluent, performance-focused storytelling led by a woman CEO, built for impact, and designed to scale.Founded by Abbie Knights , CEO & Founder, TAB enters the market with a clear point of view: in an era of over saturation and shrinking attention spans, brands don’t need more noise they need smarter systems built for how people actually engage today. As a woman founder with decades of experience inside entertainment and media, Knights brings a leadership perspective grounded in clarity, intention, and execution.“Most brands don’t fail because they lack creativity they fail because they lack clarity,” said Knights. “TAB was built to close that gap. We don’t follow playbooks. We build them. Every strategy we create is intentional, original, and designed to move the needle.”A Different Kind of AgencyTAB operates on a proprietary framework rooted in its name: Target. Analyze. Build. This methodology fuses data analytics, cultural insight, and cinematic multimedia production to create campaigns that are not only visually compelling, but strategically engineered for measurable impact.Designed from the ground up by a woman-led leadership team, TAB reflects a broader commitment to equity, representation, and opportunity both within the company and through the work it produces. TAB is intentionally built to evolve alongside technology, culture, and audience behavior, while actively contributing to positive change through community-focused initiatives and philanthropic partnerships.Leadership Built for ScaleAbbie Knights, Chief Executive Officer & FounderAbbie Knights is a seasoned media executive, producer, and creative strategist with more than 20 years of experience across entertainment, broadcast media, and visual storytelling. As Founder and CEO of TAB, Knights leads the company’s vision, creative direction, and strategic positioning building systems that empower brands to move with confidence, relevance, and purpose.Her career spans in major film and television productions, nationally syndicated radio, and high-profile photography, having photographed numerous public figures and collaborated with top-tier brands and creatives. This multidisciplinary background gives Knights a rare, insider perspective on how culture, media, and audience behavior intersect.Bilingual in English and Spanish, Knights brings a culturally fluent and globally informed lens to TAB’s work. As a woman founder, she is deeply committed to creating space for diverse voices and building platforms that reflect the real world.“I’ve spent decades watching how audiences respond to stories what moves them, what doesn’t, and why,” said Knights. “TAB is about applying that knowledge to help brands evolve with the times while creating work that actually matters.”Jamie Jackson, President & Chief Operating OfficerA member of the world-famous Jackson family, Jamie Jackson brings legacy, leadership, and operational precision to TAB. A seasoned studio engineer and music producer, Jackson holds a degree in Recording Arts from Full Sail University and brings deep technical and creative expertise across multiple genres and media formats.Throughout his career, Jackson has worked across hip-hop, R&B, reggae, reggaetón, and commercial brand productions. Known for his versatility and attention to detail, he bridges the gap between creative artistry and technical execution, ensuring TAB delivers industry-standard quality across all productions. Josh Rodriguez , Chief Financial Officer & Co-FounderJosh Rodriguez is a financial executive, producer, and entrepreneur with extensive experience across live entertainment, media, and large-scale event production. As Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder of TAB, Rodriguez leads financial strategy, deal structuring, and growth initiatives, ensuring creative ambition is supported by disciplined execution. Rodriguez has spent years producing and supporting major live events, concerts, and multimedia projects, overseeing budgets, talent agreements, sponsorship structures, and investor relationships. His background gives him a deep understanding of how to balance creativity, scale, and profitability in high-visibility productions. Coming from Puerto Rico, bilingual in English and Spanish, Rodriguez brings a culturally fluent perspective to TAB’s work, particularly within entertainment and community-driven projects. “Great productions succeed when vision and financial strategy move in sync,” said Rodriguez. “TAB was built to deliver both.”Why TAB Matters NowAs brands navigate an increasingly complex digital ecosystem, TAB launches at a pivotal moment. Audiences demand authenticity, platforms evolve rapidly, and legacy marketing playbooks no longer deliver sustainable results.TAB exists to meet this moment with leadership that reflects today’s world and systems designed for tomorrow’s growth.What’s NextTAB is currently onboarding select clients across entertainment, lifestyle, luxury, fitness, and emerging brands, with several high-profile collaborations already in development. The company also plans to expand its philanthropic initiatives, partnering with organizations that support creative education, community development, women-led initiatives, and underserved voices. “We’re not here to blend in,” Knights added. “We’re here to build brands people remember and create impact that lasts.”About TABTAB is a digital marketing and multimedia production company built on the belief that innovation comes from intention not imitation. Guided by its proprietary framework, Target. Analyze. Build., TAB partners with brands to transform attention into action, strategy into scale, and success into shared impact.To for inquiries please contact usAbbie@TheBizTab.comJamie@TheBizTab.comJosh@TheBizTab.com310-502-2642

