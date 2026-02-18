Transforming Lives Through Plumbing: IWSH Announces Community Plumbing Challenge at Los Angeles Mission

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH), the public charity of IAPMO, will lead a new IWSH Community Plumbing Challengethis summer to upgrade critical plumbing infrastructure at Los Angeles Mission, a nonprofit serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness in downtown Los Angeles.Los Angeles Mission supports more than 1,000 people each day, providing access to meals, showers, restrooms and safe water. However, aging plumbing systems marked by frequent leaks, drainage backups and inefficient fixtures have placed strain on daily operations and risked service interruptions for vulnerable community members. Reliable, professionally installed plumbing is essential to ensuring uninterrupted access to clean water and sanitation.Through this Community Plumbing Challenge, IWSH is mobilizing skilled volunteer plumbers and working alongside Southern California labor organizations, while leveraging the codes, standards and technical expertise of IAPMO to deliver targeted upgrades throughout the Mission’s main building. The project reflects a shared legacy of service and public health leadership as IAPMO marks its 100th year advancing safe, sustainable plumbing systems and IWSH approaches its 10th year. Planned improvements include replacing aging fixtures like toilets and sinks; addressing critical repairs; and improving overall system performance. Every upgrade prioritizes water efficiency, code compliance and long-term durability.“Plumbing is essential infrastructure for public health, dignity and stability,” said Robyn Fischer, IWSH senior director for North America. “By bringing together skilled plumbers, quality products and thoughtful project design, grounded in the IAPMO ecosystem, this Community Plumbing Challenge will help Los Angeles Mission focus on what it does best, supporting people on their path out of homelessness, while ensuring the systems behind the walls are safe, reliable and built to last.”IWSH Community Plumbing Challenges are intentionally small in scale but designed for large, replicable impact. Each project serves as a blueprint, demonstrating how focused investments in skilled labor and quality products can strengthen community organizations, reduce operational costs, and improve health outcomes.Partner With UsIWSH invites manufacturers and industry partners to support this essential project through financial contributions or in-kind product donations. Current needs include water-efficient fixtures and fittings, valves and piping, drainage components, tools and safety supplies, and project sponsorships. One hundred percent of every contribution directly supports project impact, funding skilled labor, project design and specifications, quality materials, and sustainable solutions.By partnering with IWSH, supporters demonstrate measurable impact, including improved health and sanitation, reduced maintenance costs, and uninterrupted services for the individuals and families served by Los Angeles Mission, while elevating the essential role of professional plumbing in public health.To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Robyn Fischer, IWSH senior director for North America, at robyn.fischer@iapmo.org.About IWSHThe International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH) is a 501(c)(3) organization and the public charity of IAPMO. Founded in 2016, IWSH mobilizes the plumbing industry for good, providing clean drinking water, safe sanitation, and new career pathways to underserved low-income and Indigenous communities through demonstration projects designed for scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.