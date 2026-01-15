IWSH Releases 2025 Impact Report Highlighting Global Plumbing Projects Across Four Continents

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH), the public charity of IAPMO, has released its 2025 Impact Report. The report highlights how targeted plumbing projects helped improve health, safety, and daily life for more than 5,000 individuals across five countries.The IWSH 2025 Impact Report documents plumbing upgrades, workforce development efforts, sanitation improvements, and education programs delivered in partnership with local communities throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Africa. Together, the projects demonstrate how focused investments in skilled labor and quality plumbing can deliver lasting public health benefits.“Plumbing changes lives when it’s done right,” IWSH Managing Director Seán Kearney said. “In 2025, IWSH and our partners helped essential facilities serve their communities, while also building local capacity and career pathways.”2025 project highlights include:● Plumbing upgrades and repairs at community facilities serving Indigenous populations in North America.● Workforce development and capacity-building initiatives supporting the next generation of plumbing professionals.● Sanitation and hygiene improvements delivered through industry volunteerism in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia, and Africa.● Education and engagement programs elevating future leaders in water, sanitation, hygiene, and plumbing.IWSH directs 100% of donor contributions to a portfolio of projects each year, emphasizing practical solutions designed to be durable, replicable, and community-centered.“IWSH projects demonstrate the real-world value of plumbing expertise,” IAPMO CEO Dave Viola said. “When applied thoughtfully and in partnership with communities, it creates impact that lasts.”To explore the full scope of IWSH’s 2025 work and download the complete Impact Report, visit: Focused Work, Real Reach: Inside the IWSH 2025 Impact Report # # #The International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH) is a 501(c)(3) that serves as the public charity of IAPMO. Founded in 2016, IWSH mobilizes the plumbing industry for good — providing clean drinking water, safe sanitation, and new career pathways to underserved low-income and Indigenous communities.

