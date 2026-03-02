AlmaLinux to Showcase its Community-Driven Linux OS at SCaLE 23x

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit stewarding AlmaLinux OS, a free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced it will exhibit AlmaLinux OS at SCaLE 23x – the 23nd Annual Southern California Linux Expo taking place March 5-8 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California.SCaLE is North America’s largest community-run open source conference, bringing together developers, contributors, businesses, and open source communities for four days of sessions, workshops, hands-on activities, and networking across topics including open source, security, DevOps, cloud native and more. Representatives from AlmaLinux, including benny Vasquez, AlmaLinux OS Foundation chair, will be available at booth #331 in the event expo to discuss the latest updates to AlmaLinux and answer questions from attendees.“SCaLE serves as a great opportunity to connect with the broader open source community while also enabling us to showcase how AlmaLinux can help organizations of all sizes confidently implement and scale their community-built Linux adoption to reduce costs and engage in open source,” Vasquez said. “AlmaLinux’s list of features continues to expand - everything from supporting older hardware to Btrfs support makes AlmaLinux the choice for small and large deployments alike.”For detailed information on SCALE 23x, visit https://www.socallinuxexpo.org/scale/23x About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

