AlmaLinux OS Delivers First-Ever Same-Day Dual Stable Release with Versions 9.8 and 10.2

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux OS, today announced general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.8 , codenamed “Olive Jaguar,” and AlmaLinux OS 10.2 , codenamed “Lavender Lion.” It marks the first time in the project’s history that two stable AlmaLinux releases have shipped on the same day.Details are available in today’s AlmaLinux blog post at:The notable milestone reflects significant advancements in AlmaLinux’s release engineering, automation, and quality assurance infrastructure, enabling the project to deliver parallel stable releases simultaneously without compromising reliability, performance, or enterprise readiness.“This dual release demonstrates how much the AlmaLinux community and engineering ecosystem have accomplished in a relatively short period of time,” said Andrew Lukoshko, Lead Architect of the AlmaLinux project and Chair of ALESCo. “Delivering two stable enterprise-ready releases simultaneously while continuing to introduce meaningful upstream enhancements, expanded hardware support, and rapid security response capabilities underscores AlmaLinux’s commitment to giving users a dependable and forward-looking enterprise Linux platform.”AlmaLinux OS 9.8AlmaLinux OS 9.8 introduces updated compiler toolsets, new module streams, and expanded security enhancements. The release adds Python 3.14, updated streams for MariaDB, PostgreSQL, Ruby, and Node.js 24, alongside refreshed container and virtualization tooling including Podman, Buildah, libvirt, and QEMU-KVM. AlmaLinux OS 9.8 also includes an ALESCo-approved kernel backport ahead of upstream availability, addressing excessive CPU consumption by systemd and ps during task cleanup.View the full release notes here:AlmaLinux OS 10.2AlmaLinux OS 10.2, expands language, virtualization, and hardware support with additions including PostgreSQL 18, MariaDB 11.8, Ruby 4.0, PHP 8.4, GNOME 49, and stable i686 userspace packages for legacy 32-bit workloads. The release continues AlmaLinux’s notable upstream enhancements, including Btrfs boot support, CRB enabled by default, and x86_64_v2 builds with matching EPEL coverage. New features in 10.2 include fully enabled KVM support for IBM POWER systems, restored SPICE support, Firefox and Thunderbird as RPM packages, and re-enabled legacy storage and networking drivers for a wide range of enterprise hardware.View the full release notes here:AlmaLinux OS 9.8 and AlmaLinux OS 10.2 include patches for several recently disclosed high-profile vulnerabilities, including:-- Copy Fail (CVE-2026-31431)-- Dirty FRAG-- Fragnesia (CVE-2026-46300)-- nginx Rift (CVE-2026-42945)-- SSH Keysign Pwn (CVE-2026-46333About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

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