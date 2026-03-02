LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Successfully Completes 2025 SOC 2® Type 2 Examination

Our lenders rely on us to safeguard sensitive financial data, and this independent validation reinforces that trust.” — Nikh Nath, President, LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (Launcher), a leading provider of loan origination technology for consumer and automotive lenders, today announced the successful completion of its 2025 SOC 2Type 2 examination.The independent examination, conducted by A-LIGN, validates that Launcher’s controls were suitably designed and operated effectively over a defined review period in accordance with the AICPA Trust Services Criteria.This milestone provides independent third-party assurance that Launcher maintains a strong control environment to protect customer data and mitigate cybersecurity risk.The examination was performed by A-LIGN, a licensed CPA firm and leading technology-enabled security and compliance partner serving more than 5,000 organizations worldwide.“Security, compliance, and operational integrity are foundational to our partnerships,” said Nikh Nath, President and Co-Founder of Launcher. “Completing our SOC 2 Type 2 examination demonstrates that our controls are not only well-designed but consistently operating effectively. Our lenders rely on us to safeguard sensitive financial data, and this independent validation reinforces that trust.”Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 framework evaluates an organization’s controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A Type 2 report verifies that these controls are not only properly designed but have operated effectively over a defined period. SOC 2 reports are globally recognized as a benchmark of operational excellence and data protection.For banks, credit unions, and financial institutions, SOC 2 Type 2 serves as an important component of third-party vendor due diligence and risk management programs.Launcher will continue to undergo annual SOC 2 examinations as part of its commitment to continuous compliance and security maturity. The full report is available to current and prospective clients upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement.About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONSLAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan originations for consumer and automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKER™ LOS for indirect automotive and consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and my.LOAN, a customer digital acquisition and self-service and communication solution. Learn more at https://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions About A-LIGNA-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 5,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN’s experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com

