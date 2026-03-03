Pulse Medical Assistant School to Debut 16-Week Medical Assistant Program in Norman This Spring

Pulse Medical Assistant School Game Day

Pulse Medical Assistant School will open its Norman campus this spring, offering a 16-week, hands-on medical assistant program.

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse Medical Assistant School is expanding its footprint in Oklahoma with the launch of a new campus in Norman this spring. Located at 2268 36th Ave NW, Suite 100, the campus will offer a comprehensive 16-week medical assistant program designed to provide students with extended hands-on training and real-world clinical experience.The program combines structured online coursework with in-person labs and practical instruction delivered inside a working medical practice. Students will build competencies in patient intake, vital signs, clinical documentation, procedural assistance, and medical office workflow.Through a partnership with GameDay Men’s Health – Norman , students will train in an active healthcare setting, gaining exposure to day-to-day patient care and clinical operations.“Norman is a growing community with increasing demand for trained healthcare professionals,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our 16-week program ensures students receive meaningful clinical repetition and preparation before entering the workforce.”The spring cohort will mark the first class at the Norman location, with enrollment currently open. Apply here About Pulse Medical Assistant SchoolPulse Medical Assistant School offers hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level healthcare roles. The 16-week program blends online learning with in-person clinical training inside a real medical practice.Pulse Medical Assistant School – Norman is located at 2268 36th Ave NW, Suite 100, Norman, OK.About GameDay Men’s Health – NormanGameDay Men’s Health – Norman provides specialized men’s health services with a focus on personalized treatment and patient-centered care. The clinic emphasizes modern, accessible healthcare delivery.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare through immersive, practice-based training models.

