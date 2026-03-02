Claims process open for farmworkers under Cornerstone settlement

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has opened the claims process for Washington farmworkers who worked for Cornerstone Ranches, Cornerstone Orchards, or Cornerstone Farm Management and who may be entitled to receive compensation through a $1 million settlement.

Cornerstone, an apple and hops grower based in Toppenish, agreed to a consent decree with the AGO in December resolving a lawsuit that alleged the employer discriminated against local and female farmworkers by unlawfully terminating them and replacing them with foreign H-2A agricultural workers.

According to the lawsuit, Cornerstone fired local workers after holding them to unfair productivity standards and other requirements not similarly applied to H-2A workers, laid off local workers while H-2A employees continued to work, and regularly reduced local workers’ hours and schedules. Many of the workers who were displaced were female, while all of the H-2A workers Cornerstone hired were male. Cornerstone denied the allegations.

If you worked at Cornerstone Ranches, Cornerstone Orchards, or Cornerstone Farm Management between January 2021 and December 2025, we would like to speak with you to determine if you qualify to receive compensation. Please contact the Civil Rights Division by emailing cornerstone@atg.wa.gov or by calling 1-833-660-4877 and selecting Option 6.

Please leave us a message with your full name, phone number, address, and the best time of day to call you. A member of our team will follow up with you in the coming weeks.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ