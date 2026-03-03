AG Brown asks appeals court to reject Department of Energy’s order to revive the TransAlta coal power plant

Attorney General Nick Brown today asked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reject an illegal attempt by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to command the reopening of TransAlta’s decommissioned coal power plant in Centralia.

Additionally, Brown sued DOE in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington alleging the federal agency violated the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by unlawfully withholding records related to that order to reopen the coal power plant.

“Trying to force Washington to restart a defunct power plant is not only illegal, but would also jeopardize public health,” Brown said. “Washington state will not be bullied.”

The TransAlta power plant in Centralia had all but ceased coal power generation by December 2025 as part of a deal approved by the state Legislature in 2011. That same month, TransAlta announced plans to partner with Puget Sound Energy to convert its last coal power station to natural gas, a much cleaner and more efficient energy source, to provide power during periods of high demand.

Then, citing a hypothetical and unlikely energy emergency, DOE threw those plans into chaos by ordering the plant’s last coal-fired power station to open. Rather than help the state’s power grid, the move will likely drive up energy costs and expose Washington communities to more pollution.

In January, Brown filed a request to DOE for a rehearing of the order, which the agency denied without explanation. Under the Federal Power Act, the state now is entitled to petition the appellate court for review.

Today’s petition brings the total number of cases filed by the Washington Attorney General’s Office (AGO) against the current federal administration to 52. In this filing against DOE, the AGO asked the Ninth Circuit to “hold unlawful, vacate, and set aside the Centralia Order and grant such further relief as may be deemed just and proper.”

A copy of the petition to the Ninth Circuit is available here. A copy of the FOIA complaint is available here.

-30-

Washington’s Attorney General serves the people and the state of Washington. As the state’s largest law firm, the Attorney General’s Office provides legal representation to every state agency, board, and commission in Washington. Additionally, the Office serves the people directly by enforcing consumer protection, civil rights, and environmental protection laws. The Office also prosecutes elder abuse, Medicaid fraud, and handles sexually violent predator cases in 38 of Washington’s 39 counties. Visit www.atg.wa.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Email: press@atg.wa.gov

Phone: (360) 753-2727

General contacts: Click here

Media Resource Guide & Attorney General’s Office FAQ