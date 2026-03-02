WYDOT to begin bridge replacement project on Old Highway 85 in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and its contractor, Rieman Corp., will begin work on replacing the railroad bridge located on County Road 1A, also known as Old Highway 85, the week of March 9, 2026 - weather dependent.

Weston County Commission applied for and received funding from WYDOT’s Bridge Replacement Off- System (B.R.O.S.) funding to assist with the cost of replacing the deficient bridge.

The B.R.O.S. program is a federally funded bridge replacement program to reduce the number of deficient off-system bridges. It applies to bridges owned by cities, towns, and counties, located on a non-federal aid roadway and open to the public.

WYDOT awarded Reimen Corp. $4.9 million to complete the project. WYDOT will fund 90% of the costs with federal funds, and Weston County will match 10% with local funds.

Once the new bridge has been constructed, Weston County will be responsible for all maintenance on the structure. WYDOT will continue to inspect and load rate for federal reporting purposes.

During construction, County Road 1A will be closed to traffic at either end of the project. Access to all property along CR1A will remain available.

The project is contracted to be completed by November 30, 2026.