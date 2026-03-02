SPS Actively Conducts Evacuations for Clients Across the Middle East

Global assistance teams mobilise aircraft, secure ground transport, and onward travel support as evacuations continue

Our role is to execute evacuations decisively while maintaining safety, clarity, and control” — Simon Sawyer, CEO, SPS

UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPS, the global assistance arm of Concentric, is actively conducting evacuations for clients across the Middle East, operating 24/7 to move people safely out of affected locations as regional security conditions continue to evolve.

Over the weekend, SPS teams have been coordinating complex evacuation operations, including aircraft mobilisation, secure ground movement, border and airspace planning, and onward travel arrangements. Alongside active evacuations, SPS is supporting additional clients through evacuation readiness planning and shelter-in-place guidance where immediate movement is not yet viable.

SPS specialists are advising clients on time-critical go / no-go decisions, coordinating secure ground transport to extraction points, and managing onward routing as access, permissions, and conditions allow. Evacuations are currently underway, with further movements planned as conditions permit.

“Our role is to execute evacuations decisively while maintaining safety, clarity, and control,” said an SPS spokesperson. “That means moving people when it is viable, protecting them when it is not, and remaining fully engaged throughout.”

SPS continues to monitor developments in real time and remains fully operational.

Organisations and individuals requiring evacuation assistance from the Middle East are advised to make contact immediately.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.