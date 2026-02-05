SPS Appoints George Dagnall as Director of Insurance & Partnerships

George Dagnall, Director of Insurance & Partnerships, SPS

SPS has appointed George Dagnall as Director of Insurance & Partnerships, strengthening its global insurance, crisis and emergency response capability.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPS, the global assistance and crisis and emergency response arm of leading security and risk management company Concentric, has appointed George Dagnall as Director of Insurance & Partnerships, strengthening its expanding insurance and special risks capability.

George brings a rare, end-to-end perspective that bridges the insurance market with real-world operational risk, crisis, and emergency response. With extensive experience as an underwriter, broker, and consultant, he has worked closely with insurers, brokers, and clients operating in complex, high-pressure environments.

His expertise lies in translating operational, geopolitical, and security threats into actionable, insurable services across the full risk lifecycle, from strategic risk assessment and pre-bind insight through to live incident coordination and crisis- and emergency-led response.

In his new role, George will lead SPS’s engagement with the insurance market, deepening existing partnerships and developing new relationships across special risks, political violence, kidnap and ransom, travel, and complex claims environments. His appointment supports SPS’s continued growth as Concentric’s specialist global assistance capability, delivering operationally grounded solutions aligned to insurer and client requirements.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Sawyer, Chief Executive Officer of SPS, said:

“George’s appointment reflects our commitment to building an insurance capability that is grounded in operational reality. He understands both underwriting discipline and the practical demands of crisis and emergency response, which is critical in today’s risk environment. As insurers and clients face increasingly complex and interconnected threats, George will play a key role in ensuring SPS continues to deliver clarity, confidence, and credible outcomes.”

Based in London, George is now active in his role and working closely with SPS’s UK and international insurance partners.

