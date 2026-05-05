SPS Named Hotspot Cover’s Global Medical Assistance Partner

Partnership expands support for high-risk policyholders operating in conflict zones and complex environments

UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SPS, the global assistance arm of Concentric, today announced its appointment as the global medical assistance partner for Hotspot Cover, a specialist insurance provider for organisations and professionals operating in high hazard and remote regions worldwide. Through this partnership, SPS will provide emergency medical assistance, medical evacuation, and repatriation services for Hotspot Cover policyholders.

What’s New

- Global medical assistance partnership: SPS has been appointed as Hotspot Cover’s global medical assistance partner, expanding support for policyholders.

- Comprehensive emergency support: Partnership ensures Hotspot Cover policyholders have access to emergency medical assistance, evacuation, and repatriation services worldwide, when it matters the most.

- Operational expertise in complex environments: Hotspot Cover policyholders work in high-risk, complex environments – exactly the kind of environment where SPS’ experience counts.

Why it Matters

As global instability continues to rise, Hotspot Cover serves some of the most operationally exposed policyholders in the specialist insurance market, including NGOs, journalists, contractors, and humanitarian workers operating in high-risk environments. Staffed by in-house experts with backgrounds in the military, law enforcement, intelligence, and advanced medical care, SPS is now positioned to support these individuals with comprehensive medical assistance wherever they operate.

Quote

“We’re seeing growing demand from brokers and underwriters for a partner that combines real operational experience with a clinically led medical model,” said SPS CEO Simon Sawyer. “This partnership allows us to do what we do best: support people in some of the most challenging environments globally. We look forward to working closely with Hotspot Cover to extend our global medical assistance capabilities to more policyholders.”

About SPS

SPS, a Concentric company, provides medical assistance and operational support to individuals and organizations operating in complex and high-risk environments. Combining real-world experience with clinical expertise, SPS delivers emergency response, evacuation, and repatriation services globally.

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