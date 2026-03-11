Seniors Guide: Providing Resources for Important Decisions

Katharine Ross, President of SeniorsGuide and Ross Media Solutions.

For 25 years, older adults and their families have used Seniors Guide as a trusted resource to inform life's most important decisions.

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Helping consumers understand their options is the overriding goal of our brand," says Katharine Ross, president of Seniors Guide and Ross Media Solutions (RMS). "Aging is no longer about sunsetting and slowing down; boomers are really reshaping it. They want vibrant lives with a sense of community and family."

Enter Seniors Guide, a virtual treasure trove of knowledge and information for seniors at all stages of life. By supplementing local magazines with SeniorsGuide.com in 2001, RMS ensured older adults and their families were able to access a sizable number of helpful resources and information on topics ranging from housing and activities to home care and home health services, navigating technology, elder law, decluttering, downsizing, and even recipes for everyday meals.

Seniors Guide’s parent company, RMS, began in 1991 as Ross Publishing, publishing magazines to help people find apartments. Shortly after founders John and Lori Ross got up and running, John’s father, a WWII vet who was diabetic, began needing care the family could no longer provide. The couple realized how complex the world of senior care can be and that there wasn’t a reliable place to research and discern the differences between various care levels like senior living, assisted living, or memory care.

In 1999, John changed everything when he established the Senior Housing and Resource Guide in Richmond, Virginia; today, Seniors Guide’s magazines are statewide, SeniorsGuide.com is quickly expanding, and Katharine is at the helm of the company. The guide also has provider partnerships in 33 states with sights on the remaining 17. Still, some things haven’t changed. “At its heart, Seniors Guide has always been about helping families serve their loved ones,” says Katharine.

Although much of the website’s content is helpful for seniors, it is also heavily geared toward family members who need to make decisions, often in times of crisis.

“So much of senior care is reactionary,” says Katharine. “Think: mom’s fallen, she goes to the ER, gets discharged and comes home—now what?” When families start having those incidents habitually, she adds, Seniors Guide is there to help.

Overwhelmingly, the guide’s objective is to give families options. “Finding the right senior living community isn’t like buying a car every three to five years,” says Katharine. “There’s a lot of nuanced decision-making that happens very quickly, especially surrounding the financial implications of different care options.”

Seniors Guide has always honored the family’s journey. The platform was built to empower families, not pressure them. Unlike sites that rely on data walls and aggressive tactics, SeniorsGuide.com protects user privacy and keeps information transparent while offering guidance without hidden agendas.

“We want families and seniors in control of their own journey,” says Katharine. That philosophy drives the provider partnership model, where providers who want to be listed on the website pay a subscription fee, and all content is 100% free to consumers without data walls and annoying pop-up ads. The result is a calm, trustworthy space where older adults and caregivers can explore and learn at their own pace.

The final and most important differentiator, says Katharine, is that RMS is value-led. "From helping people find the best information so they can make decisions to prioritizing customers over profits," she says, "SeniorsGuide.com is a marketing platform with a servant heart."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.