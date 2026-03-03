University of Lynchburg: Leading the Way

Since 1903, The University of Lynchburg has produced highly skilled and desirable graduates who are eager to make a difference in the world.

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Lynchburg prides itself on providing every student with a solid foundation in liberal arts education paired with the skills needed to succeed in today's world. And the results speak for themselves—amongst geographic competitors, The University of Lynchburg’s graduation rate is highest, its costs well below, and its alumni have the highest income 10 years after graduation.

Outcomes like those are the product of more than 120 years of experience in how to best educate future generations; it’s a winning formula that leads to job offers for many graduates. “The thing we hear over and over is our students are well equipped,” says Tim Schauer, DBA, interim dean of the School of Professional and Applied Sciences. “Ours is a desirable graduate.”

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, The University of Lynchburg was founded in 1903 as Virginia Christian College and renamed Lynchburg College 16 years later to better reflect its growing constituency. Officially renamed The University of Lynchburg in 2018, the school now serves 1,800 undergraduate and 900 graduate students across all disciplines.

The University of Lynchburg’s School of Business and Economics, formally established in 1981, is currently among its most popular, with roughly 35% of students either majoring or minoring in business. Business majors range from accounting, finance, and economics to digital marketing, sports management, and equestrian studies. The university also offers master’s degrees in business.

Now part of the School of Professional and Applied Sciences, the business program’s success comes from providing hands-on student experience through both internships and classroom teaching. From on-site focus rooms with two-way mirrors where marketing students moderate focus groups to in-class projects helping real-world businesses brainstorm solutions for pressing problems, its immersive method of teaching helps business students apply what they learn while serving as a pipeline into the community. In 2025, the university founded a student-run digital marketing agency to assist real clients.

The University of Lynchburg’s students also manage the Gillian S. Stoettner Student-Managed Investment Fund—a fund valued at over $1 million that’s overseen by business faculty but researched and run entirely by students. “They invest real money and make decisions,” says Schauer. “By the end of the program, they know how to trade and buy—skills that serve them for the rest of their lives.”

The University of Lynchburg teaches students not just how to land jobs, but also how to keep them. In addition to teaching students a work ethic, networking, negotiating, and even ways to make a proper introduction, the university is constantly asking businesses: “What skill sets do students need today?” says Schauer.

Consider the case of AI. Since most businesses are adopting it, most business classes at the university now require students to use AI. But the university’s liberal arts foundation helps students think critically about how to best utilize it, both ethically and in practical applications.

By graduation, says Schauer, “Whether they study science or civics, our students are good, well-rounded citizens who are instilled with strong habits of mind.”

As a result, the business programs boast a long list of successful alums, including CEOs, professional athletes, and other C-suite executives. “Our graduates get a shot at real, high-profile jobs,” says Schauer. “They can compete with the best of them.”

