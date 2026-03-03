Wirth Law Office: Expanding Support for Complex Legal Matters

James Wirth

Wirth Law Office simplifies the legal process for family law and criminal defense clients throughout the state.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The law can be intimidating and frustratingly complex," says attorney James Wirth, founder of Wirth Law Office. "We're here to make the legal process easy for Oklahomans who need help with criminal defense, family law, personal injury, and other complex legal matters.”

A lifelong Oklahoman, Wirth founded his firm in 2010 to help clients in the Tulsa area with a wide range of legal challenges. His client-centric approach and tenacious representation enabled the firm to grow quickly, allowing it to expand into neighboring communities. Today, Wirth Law Office serves clients from eight regional offices located across the central and eastern parts of the state.

By focusing on its core vision to “make law easy,” Wirth’s team helps clients overcome their anxieties and get the representation they deserve.

“If you don’t retain an attorney to fight for you, very bad things can happen,” Wirth says. “In a criminal case, that might mean going to jail for a long time. In a family law case, it can mean losing your kids, your home, and being ordered to pay spousal support. That’s the expense of doing nothing.”

By providing clients with experienced and determined advocacy, Wirth Law Office has earned hundreds of 5-star online reviews. The firm’s professional excellence has been recognized by organizations such as Super Lawyers and the Law Firm 500. Though small, the firm punches far above its weight.

“In terms of our size, we’re in the sweet spot,” says Wirth. “We have the staff and resources to work efficiently, but we’re small enough that our attorneys get constant courtroom experience and clients still get personal attention.”

“When a client retains Wirth Law Office, they get more than just an attorney,” Wirth explains. “They gain an entire team of skilled legal professionals, including a paralegal and a legal assistant. We also provide a ‘client concierge,’ a dedicated staffer who checks in and connects them to any nonlegal resources they may need, such as real estate agents or translators.”

Another way the firm supports clients is by strategically placing offices near local courthouses. Instead of wasting time looking for a parking space, clients can simply park at the office.

“We wanted to make it much easier for clients to actually get to court,” Wirth says. “When it’s time, we can just walk across the street.”

“We try to accomplish as much as we can for our clients outside of the courtroom,” says Wirth. “If we can negotiate and work something out, we will.”

While most cases are resolved outside of the courtroom, Wirth notes that his firm prepares every case as if it will ultimately go to trial. Backed by a long track record of jury trial acquittals and successful appeals, clients can be confident that their case is in good hands.

“There’s a reason that our logo is a shark,” Wirth says. “We’re tough, aggressive fighters in court.”

