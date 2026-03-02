Booxi Accelerates U.S. Expansion With Strategic Sales Hires

Booxi, retail appointment scheduling software, expands its U.S. sales team with two enterprise-focused hires to drive pipeline growth.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Already partnering with enterprise retailers in over 100 countries, Booxi, a retail appointment scheduling software , formalizes its dedicated U.S. commercial engine with two hires focused on enterprise account development and pipeline growth.Booxi, the all-in-one retail appointment scheduling software and in-store customer flow platform, is accelerating its U.S. expansion with two strategic sales hires based in New York. The company has appointed a Key Account Executive focused on enterprise retail account development and a Business Development Representative to build pipeline at scale across major American retail markets.Today, Booxi serves 18 million active consumers worldwide, processing over 6.5 million bookings annually across 9,000+ retail locations in more than 100 countries, while maintaining a 99.5% SLA uptime.“Retailers don’t struggle because they lack tools. They struggle because those tools don’t work together,” said Elie Perez, CEO of Booxi.“As stores evolve into experience hubs, brands need to orchestrate appointments, walk-ins, and events as one cohesive flow. Building a dedicated U.S. commercial team is how we bring that capability to American retailers at the scale they operate.”Enterprise Retailers Already Operating on Booxi in the United States Booxi’s U.S. expansion builds on an existing base of enterprise retail clients operating stores across the country. Brands including Tiffany & Co., Sephora, Benefit, Dior, Hermès, Jacquemus, Kiehl’s, and Grace Loves Lace already use Booxi to manage in-store appointments, events, and walk-in queues through a single platform.The new hires formalize a dedicated commercial presence in the U.S. market, with active leadership in New York and increased engagement across major retail hubs.Measurable Operational ImpactRetailers using Booxi report measurable operational impact:- +70% appointment conversion rate- +30% average basket size post-appointment- Up to +5% revenue uplift- Approximately 4% global no-show rateMost retail networks manage appointments, queues, and events through separate systems, creating fragmented customer journeys and operational blind spots. Booxi consolidates these touchpoints into a single interface that connects physical and digital interactions across omnichannel retail environments.The platform integrates with existing CRM, POS, and e-commerce systems, including Shopify and Salesforce, enabling fast multi-site deployment across large retail networks.Retail Operations Under PressureThe hires reflect a broader evolution already underway in retail. Stores have progressively shifted from transactional spaces to experience hubs where walk-ins, appointments, events, and virtual services coexist.What is changing today is not the model itself, but the level of operational awareness around it. Retailers increasingly recognize that managing these interactions as separate flows creates friction. Visible queues reduce conversion, fragmented systems limit personalization, and retail teams operate under increasing margin pressure.As competition intensifies, brands are structuring their operations to better orchestrate in-store experiences; not as a new trend, but as a strategic lever for differentiation and performance. Booxi serves as the operational layer helping retailers convert better, personalize service, and manage in-store customer flowAbout BooxiBooxi is a retail appointment scheduling software and in-store customer flow platform that enables omnichannel retailers with 10 or more store locations to manage appointments, walk-ins, events, and queues through a single interface.

