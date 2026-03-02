Validata Partners with 10x Banking to Redefine Digital Banking Data Migration with AI‑Driven Speed and Accuracy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validata Group today announced its strategic partnership with 10x Banking , the cloud-native core banking platform transforming how financial institutions modernize and scale operations. This collaboration will empower banks to accelerate innovation, deliver high-quality implementations, and significantly reduce operational and migration risks. All while maintaining the highest level of compliance and ensuring uninterrupted business operations.This partnership combines 10x Banking’s API-first core banking platform with Validata’s composable AI-driven automation platform and 20+ years of transformation experience. This creates an end-to-end modernization ecosystem that allows financial institutions to de‑risk implementations, shorten deployment timelines, boost ROI, and achieve faster go‑lives.Financial institutions adopting this joint offering will gain a clear competitive advantage. Validata de‑risks the transformation journey with AI‑powered continuous quality engineering, progressive data migration, real‑time end‑to‑end reconciliation, and payments and financial messaging transformation, including ISO 20022 readiness. These capabilities ensure that quality, accuracy and compliance are embedded at every stage. Once live, 10x’s powerful core unlocks new avenues for innovation. Together, the two platforms provide a scalable path for institutions looking to accelerate digital transformation with confidence.Tom Bentley, Chief Revenue Officer at 10x Banking. “Banks are under immense pressure to modernize at speed-but migration, testing and reconciliation risks can slow progress. By partnering with Validata, we’re strengthening the delivery toolkit available to 10x clients, combining our cloud-native platform with AI-powered automation that helps teams validate, reconcile and move with greater confidence from program start through to go-live.”Vaios Vaitsis, Founder and CEO of Validata Group, added: “We’re delighted to partner with 10x Banking and enable financial institutions embrace AI, accelerate innovation, and enhance customer experience and operational excellence. By leveraging AI-powered automation, banks can ensure resilience, compliance, and quality throughout their modernization initiatives, driving stronger outcomes and long-term value.”About 10x Banking10x Banking is a cloud-native core banking platform for financial institutions. Founded by former banking executives and built by technologists, the 10x Banking platform empowers its customers with best-in-class security, scalability and speed.Proven across transformational deployments including Chase Bank, Old Mutual and Westpac, 10x Banking offers banks the fastest, most cost-effective and derisked path to full cloud-native transformation through its unique ‘meta core’ approach. Its scalable, resilient, and flexible technology is built to empower financial institutions to better serve their customers and communities. 10x Banking is a B-Corp certified business with local presence in London and Sydney and is funded by a portfolio of world-class investors including BlackRock and J.P. Morgan.About Validata GroupValidata Group is an international, independent software company that empowers banks and financial services with continuous quality engineering and automation, smart real-time ”progressive” data migration and end-to-end reconciliation, payments and financial messages transformation (ISO 20022 readiness), capabilities powered by AI and Analytics.With over 100 successful projects worldwide and two decades of pioneering innovation, we’ve proven our commitment to delivering excellence and ensuring customer success.Our AI-powered technology is trusted by leading banks globally, as they can accelerate their banking software upgrades, migration and implementation projects with confidence, resulting in enhanced ROI and faster go-lives.

