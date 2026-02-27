Leading Spanish Bank Partners with Validata to Advance and Modernise Its End-to-End Reconciliation Operations

UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validata Group today announced a strategic multi-year partnership with a leading financial institution in Spain to deploy ConnectIQ —its Agentic AI data automation platform—enabling real-time, end-to-end reconciliation across payments, cards, accounts and treasury operations.The bank, recognised as one of Spain’s foremost financial institutions, is accelerating its digital transformation across its core markets. As part of its broader transformation strategy, the institution is investing heavily in modernising both domestic and international operations to support continued growth and enhanced digital service delivery.As part of its broader transformation journey, the bank was seeking a next-generation solution to automate the reconciliation of high-volume payment flows, card transactions, settlement data and core banking records. Following a comprehensive formal bid and Invitation to Negotiate process, the bank selected Validata’s ConnectIQ platform to automate the reconciliation process and achieve higher operational efficiency.Through this partnership, Validata’s ConnectIQ platform will enhance the bank’s reconciliation ecosystem by introducing real-time AI-driven automation across SEPA payment types, including SDD, SCT and SCT Instant, in addition to card transactions, bank statements, GL entries and settlement flows.A key component of the solution is its seamless integration with major payment infrastructures and processors. ConnectIQ enables streamlined connectivity with Iberpay, the national payment system in Spain responsible for managing and operating the country’s clearing and settlement services for transfers, direct debits and instant payments. This integration allows automated reconciliation of clearing and settlement files, real-time validation of balances, proactive exception handling and full support for instant payment processing.The platform will also be integrated with the bank’s card system ensuring complete alignment between card transactions and account postings, improved issuer–acquirer reconciliation and enhanced auditability across the card lifecycle. It provides a scalable and modern foundation that will support the bank’s continuing digital transformation and its strategic expansion.Vaios Vaitsis, Founder and CEO of Validata Group added, ‘We are excited to support the bank as their trusted partner and we look forward to working closely with them in their digital transformation initiatives. Our AI technology will enable the bank to move away from fragmented manual processes, ensuring consistency, accuracy and the agility required for future growth. We are committed to supporting their vision with technology that adapts, scales and continuously improves.”

